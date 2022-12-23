An allegedly stolen taxi topped 120 mph during a pursuit that began on U.S. Route 15 near Hunterstown Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
At 12:37 a.m. Sunday, Trooper Brandon Black attempted to stop a vehicle allegedly traveling at 99 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to state police.
The airport taxi from Richmond, Va., continued northward, allegedly “at a high rate of speed and passed vehicles on the right shoulder at speeds in excess of 120 mph,” police said.
The pursuit continued for 16 miles before “the vehicle abruptly pulled to the shoulder and the driver was taken into custody,” said police.
The driver had allegedly “stolen the taxi in Richmond, Virginia earlier in the day,” according to state police.
Yacob Alemu, 22, of no fixed address, was charged with one felony count each of receiving stolen property, fleeing police, and flight to avoid apprehension, as well as a summary count of reckless driving, according to a magisterial docket.
Alemu remained in Adams County Prison as of Thursday unable to post cash bail of $20,000, according to the docket.
Troopers Jared Dounouk and Heather Mueller joined in the pursuit, police said.
