An allegedly stolen taxi topped 120 mph during a pursuit that began on U.S. Route 15 near Hunterstown Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

At 12:37 a.m. Sunday, Trooper Brandon Black attempted to stop a vehicle allegedly traveling at 99 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to state police.

 

