Bermudian Springs High School students get to be rock stars for a night when they sing on the same stage as the world-famous band Foreigner in July.
The Bermudian Eagle Singers, a mixed-voice auditioned ensemble, will be an opening act for Foreigner on July 23 at the York State Fair at 7:45 p.m.
“It’s such a unique opportunity and so special for high school students to open for a world-famous band,” said Matt Carlson, Bermudian Springs High School choir director. “They will be performing 15 minutes before the band comes on stage. They will be performing in front of a packed house.”
Foreigner with special guest Tommy DeCarlo Singer of Boston will be on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at 8 p.m., according to the York State Fair’s website.
Carlson received a mailing from local radio station Rocky 98.5 about a contest for high school choirs to sing a song from Foreigner. The winning choir would get to open for Foreigner at the York State Fair and receive $500 toward their choir program.
Choir directors had from April 18 to 29 to upload a video of their choir, which meant Carlson only had about a week and a half for students to learn his arrangement of Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice.”
Carlson said he selected “Cold As Ice” because he knew he could custom fit the song to the choir’s strengths. Since the arrangement is a cappella, meaning unaccompanied by instruments, students use their voices as the huge guitar solo in the song, according to Carlson.
Students also were preparing for other performances as they readied the audition video.
“It is a testament to the dedication of the students,” Carlson said. “They were able to put out something very high quality in a short amount of time.”
At the concert, the Bermudian Springs Eagle Singers will perform Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice,” The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun,” and Pentatonix’s “Evolution of Music,” Carlson said, adding that he will be on stage with the students providing vocal percussion.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Carlson said. “I am happy to provide that experience for our students.”
Participating students include Elsie Angeles, Alex Aungst, Davina Cunningham, Kiefer David, Zach Deah, Braylee Dubs, Ryan Durbin, Hannah Fletcher, Ava Leatherman, Livia Lighty, Kaci LoConte, Mackenzie Merkel, Hunter Minck, James Mullins, Clare Prosser, Mahrlee Querry, Abbi Robinson, Grace Schoffstall, Matthew Simon, Jess Smithson, Lucas Snyder, Eli Snyder, Ella Somerville, and Myka Walker.
Some students grew up listening to Foreigner with their parents.
Lighty, a freshman at Bermudian Springs, said her father, Travis, had a better reaction to the news than her.
“He was jumping off the walls excited,” Lighty said, noting her father’s favorite Foreigner song is “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
Lighty’s father, Travis, is planning to attend the concert, and so is Schoffstall’s father, Gregory.
“I think he is more excited than I was,” Schoffstall said. “I grew up listening to the music. It was so cool to find out we won because I knew he would be proud.”
Lighty said she never knew an opportunity like this existed for a regular high school choir.
“I am looking forward to being on an actual concert stage,” sophomore Hunter Minck said. “You never get that experience as an ordinary person. I don’t think we are ordinary anymore.”
Merkel, a junior, is excited to perform the “Evolution of Music” at the concert since they spent a long time learning the music during the pandemic.
Merkel said she cannot “comprehend” how they will perform minutes before Foreigner.
“It will probably hit me the day after we perform,” Merkel said. “With most concerts, you don’t get the full packed house experience.”
John Lappen, the marketing director for Foreigner, said this all started about 15 years ago with a show in Cleveland, Ohio. The idea of having a high school choir perform at the show came up, and it went well with the work Foreigner did with the Grammy Foundation, according to Lappen. In addition to performing at the Foreigner concert, Lappen said $500 is donated to the high school choir program.
“Having the kids as part of the show is something very important to us all. Two of the band members were in choir in school,” Lappen said. “It is a very cool thing they will never forget.”
Foreigner has been around for 40-plus years and is still out there performing and releasing music, Lappen said, noting they will be playing their hits everyone knows at the concert.
“This is a great night out. This band does deliver a great show. As world class musicians, they do the songs justice and keep the legacy alive,” Lappen said.
Tickets range from $37 to $52 and can be purchased by phone at 717-848-2596 or at www.yorkstatefair.com, according to the York State Fair website. All tickets include admission to the fair.
