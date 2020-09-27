SUPPORT — Vickie Wagaman, center, receives a hug as friends and family members of Walter Wagaman look at his name on the memorial plaque at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens on Sunday. Walter died in the line of duty last year while responded to a vehicle crash. He was a member of the Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Vickie Wagaman is escorted back to her seat by Ralph Parrish after she unveiled the name of her late husband, Walter, on the memorial plaque at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens on Sunday. Walter died in the line of duty last year while responded to a vehicle crash. He was a member of the Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
SUPPORT — Vickie Wagaman, center, receives a hug as friends and family members of Walter Wagaman look at his name on the memorial plaque at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens on Sunday. Walter died in the line of duty last year while responded to a vehicle crash. He was a member of the Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Vickie Wagaman is escorted back to her seat by Ralph Parrish after she unveiled the name of her late husband, Walter, on the memorial plaque at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens on Sunday. Walter died in the line of duty last year while responded to a vehicle crash. He was a member of the Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
A fire bell tolled 23 “last alarms” Sunday as some 200 people attended an annual memorial service for Adams County emergency responders.
A wreath was placed at the Adams County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (ACVESA) monument in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, where a fifth name was added to the list of those who have died in the line of duty since 1985.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.