A fire bell tolled 23 “last alarms” Sunday as some 200 people attended an annual memorial service for Adams County emergency responders.

A wreath was placed at the Adams County Volunteer Emergency Services Association (ACVESA) monument in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, where a fifth name was added to the list of those who have died in the line of duty since 1985.

