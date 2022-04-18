A pre-teen claimed the man accused of Thursday’s fatal Conewago Township shooting threw a gun into a lake, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A witness heard three to five gunshots, and a neighbor found a bullet had passed through the window of her house while little girls, ages 3 and 5,were inside, neither of whom was struck, according to the affidavit.
Nicholas Nazario, 42, of Hanover, was held without bail at Adams County Prison on charges of criminal homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, tampering with evidence, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to a magisterial docket.
The deceased, Michael Deyton, 42, of the 600 block of Linden Avenue, “called 911 to report that he was just shot, and the assailant had fled the scene,” according to the affidavit filed by Detective Burnell Bevenour of the Conewago Township Police Department.
Deyton, who was shot near his home, was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. Thursday at WellSpan York Hospital, and results of an autopsy showed the cause of death to be “gunshot wounds to torso,” according to the York County Coroner’s office. He was flown to the hospital for treatment, according to the affidavit.
Bevenour was dispatched at 4:37 p.m. and found Deyton “lying on the ground near the intersection of Linden Avenue and Maple Avenue,” according to the affidavit.
Deyton, unable to speak, “was armed with a handgun, which he put down, and which was later secured in a patrol vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Bevenour noticed two wounds, placed a bandage on one, “and kept it there until EMS (emergency medical services) arrived,” according to the affidavit.
The neighbor whose house was hit by a bullet told Bevenour she was in her garage when she heard gunshots and looked outside to see a red car parked in front of a black SUV near Deyton’s residence, according to the affidavit.
The neighbor said she saw “Deyton running away from the house toward the intersection” as a “male dressed in black was shooting at him,” according to the affidavit.
She claimed “the male dressed in black then got into the car and fled the scene,” according to the affidavit.
The neighbor said “she then saw Michael Deyton lay on the ground and call 911,” according to the affidavit.
Another witness claimed “he had let his dog out and it started barking. He went to check on her and noticed two individuals standing in the driveway behind his house,” according to the affidavit.
The witness claimed “they appeared to be arguing and one person was holding what appeared to be a phone in the other person’s face. He then saw his neighbor, Deyton, attempt to grab the phone and a physical altercation began. He then heard three to five gunshots as his neighbor ran out of the driveway towards the street. The person with the gun walked a few steps toward the victim with the gun raised. He then walked around the building looking for Deyton. The person with the gun walked back to his car, got in, and drove away,” according to the affidavit.
The witness provided police with descriptions of the man and car, according to the affidavit.
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, West Manheim Township Police Department Patrolman First Class Justin Seibert reported he had found a vehicle and man matching the descriptions provided in a “be on the lookout” alert, according to the affidavit. The township is south of Hanover.
Seibert allegedly identified Nazario by his Pennsylvania driver’s license, according to the affidavit.
Bevenour met Seibert, who claimed Nazario “initially advised that he was not involved” in the shooting, but “then advised he shot Deyton in self-defense,” according to the affidavit.
Seibert claimed Nazario had three children with him in the car, and one of them said Nazario allegedly “had thrown a gun into Lake Marburg,” according to the affidavit. The lake is in Codorus State Park east of Hanover.
