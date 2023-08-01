As a huge Elvis fan, I was excited to see “Million Dollar Quartet” Sunday. My expectations were high, and I wasn’t disappointed.
Directed by David Hemsley Caldwell, “Million Dollar Quartet” is a musical, taking place at Sun Records, Memphis, Dec 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins had an impromptu jam and recording session.
All the hits are here – “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog” and more. I enjoyed the interaction with the audience – watching Presley, portrayed by Alessandro Gian Viviano, throw the towel around his neck to an audience member, or Jerry Lee Lewis, portrayed by Brady Wease, coaxing a woman from the audience to stand up and dance.
I was impressed at the musicality of the actors, who played all their own instruments. As a diehard fan of that era, I enjoyed the attention to detail – particularly from Brian Clifford Mueller, playing Carl Perkins, played by Brian Clifford Mueller, and Wease. Mueller’s guitar leads were spot on — and I enjoyed how for songs that weren’t sung by Carl Perkins, like Presley’s “That’s Alright Mama,” where Mueller adopted the musical aesthetic of Scotty Mohr, Presley’s original lead guitar player, effortlessly.
Wease, who is often a scene stealer, nails the rebellious nature of Jerry Lee, both musically and spiritually. He’s often ornery during the show – at one point he hits on Presley’s girlfriend, Dyanne, played by Bailey J. Reeves. He goes all out during the closing song, “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” where he does one of Jerry Lee’s signature moves of standing up at the piano and kicking the bench behind him as his vocal hits a fevered pitch.
Scott Moreau, portraying Johnny Cash, does a great job – hearing him deliver the iconic “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash” line riveted the audience. Viviano is great as Presley. It’s easy to play Elvis and have it just be an impression – Viviano made Elvis seem more human rather than a mythological figure.
Luke Reed, portraying Sun Studios Owner Sam Phillips, does a terrific job as a man who’s watching the artists he helped make stars one-by-one desert him for better record deals. Reeves is great as Dyanne, belting out tunes such as “Fever,” and one of personal favorites from the show, “I Hear You Knocking.”
The backing band, Clay Arthur, playing Carl Perkins brother Jay Perkins, on stand-up bass, and Mike “Machete” Lucchetti, playing W.S. Fluke, on drums, were the backbone of the musical section. Lucchetti was high energy for the entire show, often throwing his sticks in the air and catching them as he played, while Arthur was playing mile-a-minute bass solos, sometimes while either he or Mueller was standing on his bass.
The set design, by Ryan Zyrngibl, was impeccable. In the center we have the recording room in Sun Studios, with the recording booth behind where Reed would often stand, and on the sides were the alleys of the street next to the studio. The design was completely immersive.
Million Dollar Quartet was two hours of solid fun. I love that period music-wise, and the actors’ attention to detail had me tapping my foot and bobbing my head for the entirety of the show.
Tickets are available for a preview on Tuesday, Aug 1 at 2 p.m. for $54, Wednesday, Aug 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for $54 each, Thursday, Aug 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for $54 each, Saturday, Aug 5 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for $54 each, Sunday, Aug 6 at 2 p.m. for $54, Tuesday, Aug 8 at 2 p.m. for $54, Wednesday, Aug 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for $54 each, Thursday, Aug 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for $54 each, Saturday, Aug 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for $54 each and Sunday, Aug 13 at 2 p.m. for $54.
