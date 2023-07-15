The Iraci family’s love for McDonald’s is in their blood.
“We all have ketchup in our veins,” said Roy Iraci, who purchased nine Pennsylvania restaurants from local owner and operator Emmett Patterson for an undisclosed amount, effective April 17.
But Roy sees the acquisition as more than a business venture, they’ve extended their McDonald’s family.
The nine locations include three in Hanover, two in Gettysburg, and one each in New Oxford, Littlestown, East Manchester, and Shrewsbury, in addition to the restaurants the family already owns in New York City and New Jersey. Roy, and his wife, Lisa, are now the owner and operator of 24 McDonald’s restaurants.
Daughters Lisa Kelly and Ashley Rose are following their parents’ footsteps in the family business, taking on the new stores. Ashley Rose is still in the program to become a franchisee, while Lisa Kelly already completed the McDonald’s program, said Roy.
The best part for Roy has been seeing his daughters’ leadership in these new roles.
“I enjoy watching my daughters grow in this business and make these restaurants their own,” Roy said. “I have admired what they’ve done here.”
The family was interested in the restaurants because of their accessibility to Washington D.C., and Baltimore, among other cities, as well as the “affordable housing and terrific workforce,” Roy said.
These McDonald’s restaurants differ from Roy’s New York City locations due to the lack of drive-thru options there, he said. Mobile ordering and delivery are “very popular in the city,” while the drive-thru appears to be a common preference in rural areas, Roy said.
“I’ve noticed that delivery business has grown in the city more quickly than in rural areas,” Roy said. “This area is catching on as well.”
Over the next two years, all nine locations will go through remodels, Roy said.
“It takes time to put changes in place,” said Roy.
The remodels call for adding more modern dining rooms, updating the restrooms, and transforming the front counter areas, Roy said.
Out of the nine locations, Roy is drawn to the 517 Steinwehr Ave., Gettysburg, restaurant because of its history with the Battle of Gettysburg.
After serving in the United States Marine Corps, Roy never thought he would own a McDonald’s store “on hallowed ground where one of the most famous battles in American history” occurred, he said.
“It sends shivers up my spine thinking about it,” Roy said.
Before his McDonald’s career, Roy worked on Wall Street as a commodity broker and met Lisa on the Staten Island ferry. The couple later married and wanted to have their own business, so they applied to join the McDonald’s program. Their first restaurant was in Queens, New York.
Lisa Kelly started working for her parents at a young age, she said.
“I did go out and work on my own for a while,” Lisa Kelly said. “On a personal level and work level, it is a really unique experience, and I’ve learned so much from him on both sides.”
Since taking over the area restaurants, Lisa Kelly has enjoyed the relationships they’ve built in a short time and how passionate staff are about the McDonald’s brand.
“The best part has been expanding the McDonald’s family,” Ashley Rose said. “We are very close with everyone we work with. Some of them we grew up with.”
While Roy and Lisa Kelly’s favorite McDonald’s meal is a Big Mac and French fries, Ashley Rose enjoys the chicken McNuggets with buffalo, ranch, and barbecue sauces as well as French fries and the seasonal Shamrock shake. Other favorites are the tasty chocolate chip cookies for Roy, and McDonald’s bold blend coffee for Lisa Kelly.
In the nearly four months the Iraci family has gotten to know the local staff, they “have been really pleased with the leadership” in place.
Katie Fletcher, a McDonald’s general manager at 1448 Baltimore St., Hanover, had worked with the previous owner for 14 years.
The transition was “very overwhelming at first, but we adjusted quickly,” Fletcher said. “Nobody likes change. You either adapt or don’t.”
The changes made at her location were for the better, Fletcher said, noting the technology upgrades were “quick and easy to learn.”
The “overwhelming part” in the beginning of the transition stemmed from managers “doing so much,” but with the new changes, “we have time to run the restaurants,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher said the best part of the ownership change has been how family-oriented they are.
“They really care about you and your family,” Fletcher said. “I’m really grateful to them for everything they have done. They do a lot for us.”
Roy said Fletcher does “an amazing job” of attracting great staff and getting the best out of them to achieve their goals.
“She cares about her people and meets their personal needs and trains them to a degree I have never seen before from top to bottom,” Roy said.
In addition to their bond with staff, the Iraci family is passionate about supporting the community, such as local YMCAs in the area. Roy said they are a sponsor of the Hanover Area YMCA Snack Town RunFest in October.
“It’s an easy community to get involved with. There are a lot of great charities and organizations in the area,” Roy said.
All nine McDonald’s locations are hiring staff, and those interested can visit jobs.mchire.com to see available positions.
