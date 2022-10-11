Fire destroyed one small cottage and damaged two others Sunday night along Conewago Creek, United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine said.
One cottage was “fully involved” in flames when firefighters arrived after the 9:10 p.m. dispatch to 128 Cottage Drive, Rabine said.
“The fire was spreading” to the cottages on either side, he said.
No injuries resulted from the fire in Hamilton Township, but two people were displaced from their residence, Rabine said. The location is about 2.5 miles north of New Oxford.
Residents were at home when the blaze began, he said.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) fire marshal personnel investigated and determined an electrical problem to be the cause, Rabine said.
Firefighters faced a challenge as they attempted to draw water from the creek because the “local dry hydrant was grown up with weeds and non-operational,” he said.
Numerous agencies were dispatched, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES), including the Heidlersburg, Irishtown, Northeast Adams Fire & EMS Station #1, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Serviced (SAVES), United Hook and Ladder, and York Springs fire companies from Adams County; the Dover Township and Hanover Area fire companies from York County; Adams Regional and Community Life Team emergency medical personnel; and state police.
The emergency call was complete at 12:24 a.m., according to ACDES.
