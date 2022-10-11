Cottages burn
Firefighters douse a blaze that destroyed one cottage and damaged two others Sunday night north of New Oxford. (Photo Courtesy Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services)

Fire destroyed one small cottage and damaged two others Sunday night along Conewago Creek, United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine said.

One cottage was “fully involved” in flames when firefighters arrived after the 9:10 p.m. dispatch to 128 Cottage Drive, Rabine said.

 

