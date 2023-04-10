Mount Joy supervisors Thursday decided to allow a gym planned for the former Gap store in the Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg to operate 24 hours a day.
Supervisors voted 5-0 to update rules for the outlets on Baltimore Pike near US Route 15.
Gettysburg Performance Gym owner Phil Letendre said the approximately 10,000-square-foot location will accommodate growth in the business. It is now housed in about 4,800-square-foot near Dollar General at Chambersburg and West streets in Gettysburg, he said.
Staff members are present at the business about 12 hours per day, but a landline phone and “panic buttons” that call 911, worn on lanyards, are available at all times to summon help if needed, Letendre said. An automated external defibrillator would be available at the new site, and security cameras would be in place, he said.
Doors would be locked, with gym members gaining access via barcodes on their ID cards, and Letendre has remote access, he said. He plans to provide door codes to emergency personnel as well, which he said he has done for the Gettysburg location.
Representatives of the Outlet Shoppes and associated hotels said appropriate exterior lighting would be in place and emergency agencies’ response times have not been an issue. Making similar points was retired Pennsylvania State Police Trooper William Mitchell, whom Letendre also asked to speak.
Plans call for showers and saunas as well, Letendre said.
The supervisors’ vote authorized a change from hours of operation stated in a previously passed conditional use permit for the site. It also included a condition that Letendre add language protecting the township from liability to the waivers signed by gym users.
No members of the audience spoke during a formal public hearing that preceded the vote.
