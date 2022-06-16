Downtown Gettysburg is no longer a labyrinth of closed streets.
After some frustrating weeks for drivers, barricades vanished this week as paving projects on South and West High streets were essentially completed, borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said Monday during a regular meeting of the borough council.
South was widened so drivers going opposite directions no longer have to “play chicken,” while West High was repaved between Howard Avenue and Baltimore Street, Clabaugh said.
Utility companies covered the bulk of the South Street project’s approximately $1 million cost, while the repaving on High Street was the responsibility of utilities that installed new lines, Clabaugh said.
The South Street project became a “Rubik’s cube” as ways were found to maintain 10 on-street parking spaces while providing sidewalks at least five feet wide and “bumping out” some curbs to accommodate porch stairs, he said.
Design solutions included introducing altering the street’s route to introduce a subtle bend and make use of previously empty space on its southern side, raising the street’s elevation slightly to eliminate some porch stairs, and locating parking spaces between bump-outs where possible, he said.
The borough spent three years’ worth of federal Community Development Block Grant funds, totaling nearly $400,000, on the project, which also included decorative lighting and landscaping, Clabaugh said. Some landscaping was still being completed this week, he said.
In addition, Columbia Gas bore the expense of repaving after it installed new lines, Met-Ed relocated overhead wires at no expense to the borough, the Gettysburg Borough Storm Water Authority paid about $120,000 to replace storm drains, and the Gettysburg Municipal Authority (GMA) paid a $40,000 street excavation fee to replace water mains and do sewer maintenance, Clabaugh said.
“I couldn’t be happier” with the outcome of the South Street project, Clabaugh said.
Initial planning efforts extend back a decade, but the project finally came in “on budget and on time,” including being finished before the July 4 weekend, as Clabaugh has been promising the council, he said.
South Street runs for approximately 600 feet between Baltimore and South Washington streets.
Some adjacent cross-streets were involved as well, including South Washington, Franklin, and West streets, Clabaugh said.
Line-painting and installation of in-pavement traffic-signal sensors was to be completed this week, he said.
