The Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) reopened Monday for public visitation, according to the county website.
The ACACC temporarily closed to the public on June 17, a little more than a month ago, due to a COVID-19 outbreak, county officials previously said.
The ACACC has resumed modified operations and “professional visitors may resume contact visitation immediately,” according to the website.
With April 13 requirements in effect, the ACCAC lobby is set to be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with public and professional visits to occur during those hours, according to the county website.
“All visitors over the age of two (2) shall be required to wear a mask when inside the facility,” the website reads. “Access will be denied and/or revoked for anyone over the age of two (2) who does not have a mask, refuses to wear a mask, or wears the mask improperly while inside the facility. The facility’s staff is not permitted to make decisions related to exemptions and/or accommodations.”
Inmates who have not completed their initial quarantine period cannot participate in visitation “for the safety of our inmate population and staff,” according to the website.
Located at 45 Major Bell Lane, there were approximately 20 positive cases spread among three housing units at the prison, according to ACACC Warden Katy Hileman.
Due to those experiencing asymptomatic symptoms, it presented “difficulties with identifying and effectively quarantining individuals and/or housing units,” Hileman said.
The ACCAC did not have a “hard re-opening date” for the public but had estimated at least mid-July, noting it relied on “how quickly and successfully we are able to eradicate the virus from the units and prevent any additional spread,” Hileman said.
During the closure, the Central Booking Center, located in the ACACC, was not impacted and continued to accept new commitments to the prison, Hileman said.
Programming at the ACACC also continued like it did throughout the pandemic and has been led by the prison’s treatment staff, according to Hileman, who noted the housing units with active COVID cases were the only areas where programming was not occurring.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ACACC has seen fewer than 75 positive COVID-19 cases with the majority identified during commitments or initial quarantine, according to Hileman.
As a precaution and to prevent COVID-19 from entering the prison, Hileman said the ACACC remained closed to the public during most of the pandemic.
“We have only had two other incidents where a general population housing unit had active COVID positive cases, in December 2021 and January 2022,” Hileman said. “We were able to quickly eradicate and prevent additional spread from the two housing units that were affected at those times.”
More information about the visitation requirements is available on the county website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.