In a sure sign that the season of new growth has arrived, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) conducted its annual spring event Friday, complete with a flower sale, breakfast and lunch, desserts, and a raffle.
Above, Logan Rupp, 5, takes care to select just the right Easter flowers for her mother. At left, volunteer Shirley Houser watches as cook Joe Lawrence makes an egg sandwich.
