A new shop in Fairfield is not only filled with seasonal and homemade décor and antiques, but it also boasts two walls of art with a purpose.
Liberty Creations, 115 Old Waynesboro Road, which is holding a grand opening on Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is an endeavor of love, and remembrance, for owner Toni Smith.
Hand-drawn artwork created by her late daughter Abby is being sold at Smith’s shop.
In honor of Abby, Smith said proceeds from the artwork go back to area organizations about which her daughter was passionate.
Shortly after midnight on Oct. 1, 2019, Abby was found dead, one of the victims in a double murder-suicide late in Romero Park in Cheyenne, Wyo., according to police.
She was 24 years old.
“It’s important for me to keep her legacy alive through her artwork to be able to help others through donations,” Smith said.
The proceeds from Abby’s drawings have been donated to local churches as well as charities such as For the Love of a Veteran in Hanover and Reins of Rhythm Riding and Horsemanship in Shippensburg, according to Smith.
So far, Smith said she has donated $5,000 to area organizations thanks to the support of Abby’s artwork.
Abby is the “inspiration” behind the shop, Liberty Creations, Smith said.
“She is my inspiration to have the guts to do this,” Smith said. “I am a person who is creative, and I have ideas, but I tend to hold back because I am a more shy person.”
Smith said she knows Abby would be telling her to “do it” with the creation of the shop.
“I wanted to help people find local artisans,” Smith said, noting the shop will carry DCL Designs from Donna Lear and Nicole Miller, along with her handcrafted items.
From hand-carved wooden ornaments to soaps and bath salts, there are many unique pieces with plenty of fall and holiday décor items in a rustic-themed and decorated cabin.
Smith described Abby as “a country girl,” and believes “she would have been encouraging me” about the shop.
“I know she would be proud,” Smith said.
Abby was a two-sport All Times athlete at Bermudian Springs, the school from which she graduated in 2013. At Bermudian, she also was a distinguished honor roll student and a member of the National Art Honor Society.
In January 2016, she joined the United States Air Force and was with the 90th Missile Maintenance Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo.
“The 90th Maintenance Group provides the commander with U.S. Strategic Command fully modernized, combat-ready Minuteman III ICBMs along with command and control systems required to launch those missiles. The group maintains 150 missiles and associated launch facilities, as well as 15 launch control facilities spread between a three-state, 9,600 square-mile complex,” according to the F.E. Warren Air Force Base website.
Abby was in the process of finishing her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering through Arizona State University and had planned to move home for good just before Christmas of 2019.
Abby “was looking forward to moving back to Pennsylvania when she got out of the military,” Smith said.
“We already had tickets bought to pick her up at the airport,” Smith said.
The Department of the Air Force recognized Airman Abigail Smith with the Air Force Achievement Medal for meritorious service from July 20, 2016 to Oct. 1, 2019, according to the certificate.
At the shop, Abby’s art pieces are hung on two walls with prices ranging from $25 to $75, depending on the size.
Abby would refer to her pieces as “doodling.” Smith said the artwork was done throughout high school until the week of her death.
She had a love of drawing and found it therapeutic, according to Smith.
“The inspiration for her artwork came from her dedication to service, love of God and country, and passion for horses and nature,” Smith said.
Some of her artwork features dual designs. For instance, one piece appears to be a butterfly and a rose, but it also forms into the shape of a skull.
Another piece has bright eagle eyes, but it also looks like a moth breaking through.
Celia Smith of Smiths Art & Photography helped Smith with the reprints of Abby’s work.
“I’m nervously excited to finally be stepping out,” Smith said of the shop. “I would constantly be making things for other people. I love the creative part and the designing and decorating part.”
The business is slated to be open a couple times a month on Fridays and Saturdays with hours to be determined, Smith said.
A Facebook page for the shop is in the works which will have the hours listed, according to Smith.
At the front of the shop, Smith has an area filled with scarves, gloves, hats, and socks that she is offering for free to those in need.
“If you need, take it,” Smith said of those items.
In the future, she hopes to add a free food pantry and free library, potentially using the artwork proceeds to supply the food and other items.
For the opening, there will be free warm cider, and a basket filled with items from the shop is being raffled off at the event, Smith said.
