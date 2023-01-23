Problems at the park and completion of other work occupied Oxford Township officials at their recent meeting.

After the home run fence was installed at the ballfield behind the township offices, officials learned the township “owns less land than they thought” beyond the right field fence. The ball field fits into the lot, “but not the plans for a walking path” beyond it, according to Oxford Township Manager Darrin Catts.

John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.