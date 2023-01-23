Problems at the park and completion of other work occupied Oxford Township officials at their recent meeting.
After the home run fence was installed at the ballfield behind the township offices, officials learned the township “owns less land than they thought” beyond the right field fence. The ball field fits into the lot, “but not the plans for a walking path” beyond it, according to Oxford Township Manager Darrin Catts.
Recreation park planners envisioned enhancements to the recreation area, including a multi-use path around the perimeter. Catts said he plans to talk to the owner of the adjacent property, Glen-Gery, to use or potentially purchase “a couple of acres” to make the path possible.
Supervisors also authorized recreation funds up to $3,500 for the preparation of a grant application for funds distributed by the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). According to township engineer Nathan Simpson, DCNR grants can cover trail networks, land acquisition, and other projects designed to improve parks and recreation areas.
In other planning issues, Catts told supervisors the lot addition granted to Hanover Toyota was officially recorded and land use planning has begun to bring Champion Mazda to a new location next to the Toyota dealership. Township planning commission and Adams County planners will see the plan before supervisors are required to act, he said.
Earlier in January, township staff noticed the newly-paved Kohler Mill Road was damaged when a contractor was replacing utility poles. Catts said the contractor has “been agreeable and is working with us to make sure the repair is done.”
In other actions, supervisors approved a storm water management plan for a “single family home with garage and driveway with parking area” at 1444 Irishtown Road. Catts indicated this was the third submission and “all concerns were addressed” according to Simpson.
In other business, it was noted Brick Yard Road, closed for months for construction and sewerage line installation, reopened on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Catts.
The regular meeting ended in an executive session to discuss anticipated legal proceedings related to a traffic crash from several years ago, according to Catts.
John Spangler may be contacted at jrspanglerjr@outlook.com.
