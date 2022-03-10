One local man is accused of statutory sexual assault and two others face child pornography charges.
Kwynn Soverns, 20, of Biglerville was charged with one felony count each of statutory sexual assault of a person between four and eight years younger, corruption of a minor, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to a magisterial docket.
Soverns is accused of having intercourse with a girl behind a shed at Apple Bin Restaurant along state Route 234 between Biglerville and Arendtsville, Butler Township, in March 2021, according to an affidavit of probable caused filed Feb. 22 by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Christopher Pasquale.
Soverns is alleged to have known the girl was 14 years old, according to the affidavit. The docket listed no arrest date.
In a separate case, Robin Shaw Jr., 22, of Gettysburg was released from Adams County Prison after a bondsman posted $5,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Shaw was charged with one felony count each of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and disseminating depictions of child sex acts, according to the docket.
Information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicated a computer user in Adams County had allegedly “uploaded 52 videos of child pornography” to a messenger application, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
A warrant was issued and a search conducted at Shaw’s residence Feb. 16, according to the affidavit filed that day by Adams County District Attorney’s Office Detective Eric Beyer.
In another case, Ryan Sileo, 32, of McSherrystown, was charged with one felony count each of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and disseminating depictions of child sex acts, according to a magisterial docket.
He was released on unsecured bail of $25,000, according to the docket. Unsecured means no cash had to be posted but the accused would be liable for the full amount were he to violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.
Information from NCMEC indicated a user allegedly “uploaded 45 files,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed March 1 by Beyer.
A warrant was issued and a search conducted at Shaw’s residence Feb. 16, according to the affidavit.
In addition to material allegedly found on electronic devices, the search also allegedly led to the discovery of marijuana, a digital scale, and a smoking pipe, according to the affidavit.
Sileo was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to the docket.
