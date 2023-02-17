A mental health professional will soon be available to respond to calls with Gettysburg Police.
A unanimous borough council Monday approved an agreement with York/Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (MH-IDD), which already operates a police “co-responder” program in York County.
A starting date and other details can be worked out now that the agreement is in place, Police Chief Robert Glenny said. The co-responder will be “housed” at the Gettysburg police station, he said.
Cumberland Township supervisors last month also approved an agreement with MH-IDD for the township’s police department, and efforts were under way to extend the co-responder program to other agencies including the Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg.
The program is funded for two years by a grant through WellSpan Health, but council member Chad-Alan Carr said the borough needs to be proactive in seeking other sources in case the grant is not renewed. Donations from the public might be one source, he suggested.
Securing funding for the program will be a topic of “ongoing conversation,” council President Wesley Heyser said.
Council member Matt Moon expressed enthusiasm about the program and told Glenny he hopes the program “delivers some relief to your officers,” whose duties often involve mental health situations.
A mental health professional helps “de-escalate” various situations and provides “much-needed outreach” to forestall issues, especially with people the officers encounter repeatedly, Glenny told the Gettysburg council last month, when the idea was introduced.
Also during last month’s council workshop session, MH-IDD Community Liaison Bruce Bartz introduced McKenzie Johnson, who would be the co-responder locally. He said she is a mental health clinician with crisis training and an employee of WellSpan Health.
The program provides officers with assistance in situations ranging from domestic disputes to overdoses to non-voluntary commitments for mental health treatment, Bartz said last month. He identified himself as a retired police officer.
A co-responder helps “decriminalize mental health,” connects people with needed resources, gives officers more options for dealing with situations such as homelessness, and “cuts down on arrests,” saving money in the long run, he said.
