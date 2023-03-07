A pickup truck is the latest addition to the Gettysburg Police Department’s fleet.
The new Ford F-150 Police Interceptor will give officers a new tool for responding to a variety of circumstances, Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
“We can do a few more things a little quicker,” he said.
For example, he said, if a stop sign is knocked down, an officer can remove it from the scene and take back a temporary sign, all without involving borough public works personnel.
“With the extra storage bins in the bed of the truck, we will be able to configure the bins with the equipment we need to support various events and incidents in the borough,” according to the police department’s Facebook page.
The vehicle is equipped with an electronic license plate reader, in-vehicle video, and other police equipment, Glenny said.
The borough obtained it as part of a system of vehicle leases it maintains through Enterprise Fleet Management, Glenny said. Delivery of a new Dodge Durango SUV is expected soon through the same process, he said.
The two vehicles, which are to replace 2018 SUVs, were ordered more than a year ago, but delivery has been delayed by supply-chain issues, Glenny said. Leases on the SUVs had to be extended beyond their expected end dates because of the delay, he said.
