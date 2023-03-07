Police pickup

Gettysburg Borough Police Department deployed a new Ford F-150 pickup truck Tuesday. The vehicle, fitted with an electronic license plate reader and other equipment, is shown behind the borough hall. (Photo Courtesy of Gettysburg Police Department)

A pickup truck is the latest addition to the Gettysburg Police Department’s fleet.

The new Ford F-150 Police Interceptor will give officers a new tool for responding to a variety of circumstances, Police Chief Robert Glenny said.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.