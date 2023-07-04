A Brewfest and 5K trail run is planned at the Daniel Lady Farm on Hanover Road, Gettysburg, Aug. 19, with proceeds from the event going towards the continued preservation of the historic farm.
The trail run gets under way at 8 a.m., the VIP Brewfest opens at the farm later that day at 2:30 p.m. The general public portion of the Brewfest begins at 3:30 p.m. Event organizers expect more than 20 beer and cider brewers to be on hand to allow the attendees to sample many distinct types of beverages. The event concludes at 7 p.m.
As part of admission to the Brewfest, tours of the house and barn will be included. Live music and a variety of food will be available. Onsite parking is convenient at no additional cost, or a shuttle will be offered, running between the event, Lincoln Square, and Steinwehr Avenue for a nominal fee.
On top of the early admission, VIP attendees will receive an event tasting glass, event T-shirt, commemorative event bottle opener, VIP tent admission, music, and tour of the historic house and barn. General admission attendees will receive an event tasting glass.
Since 1999, the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA) has owned, operated, and restored the now approximately 200-acre farm with its picturesque stone house and barn. GBPA recently acquired about 50 acres on the southside of Hanover Road to put the original farmstead back to its original tract.
According to GBPA President Kirk Davis, fundraising to sustain and restore this magnificent resource is ongoing and very costly. For the past few years to aid the funding for the site preservation, several small battle re-enactments and living history events have been held at the farm. The site has also hosted Boy Scout camping events.
Although living history events and Scouts help defray some costs, the organization is looking for other ways to increase revenue, while introducing a broader demographic to the history and beauty of this community resource, said Davis. It is hoped the 2023 Gettysburg Brewfest and 5K Trail Run will be another funding resource for GBPA this year and for many years to come.
This event is unique as it combines the afternoon Brewfest with a timed 5K Trail Run/Walk in the morning. Participants can do one event or both events.
The Trail 5k Run/Walk begins with a cannon blast “starting gun” on the northside of Hanover Road and routes participants on field roads, around the house and barn, lawn, past the pond, on a long trail through woods, and across mowed fields. Participants, whether running or walking, will have the opportunity to appreciate the total beauty of the farm. The Trail Run/Walk begins and ends at the Eisenhower Center along Hanover Road. Runners and walkers have the opportunity to combine the Trail 5k & Brewfest admission tickets for a discounted rate to both events.
Event organizer Randy Phiel and his son, Shaun, have been working closely with Davis over the past several years to aid with the preservation efforts.
Davis has worked previously with the Phiel team during Gettysburg Anniversary Committee Re-enactments. Following the GAC’s 155th battle anniversary event, Davis began living history events at Daniel Lady Farm.
According to Davis, with the need to diversify events, attendees, and supporters at Daniel Lady Farm, GBPA trustees decided to sponsor the 2023 Gettysburg Brewfest & Trial 5k Run/Walk at the farm.
According to Randy Phiel this is truly a unique event for Adams County.
“This event is very distinctive and even more attractive to many who are happy to combine their love of running with their pleasure of tasting a variety of beers and ciders,” said Phiel. “If you are runner who loves beer and history, the Lady Farm is the place to be on August 19, it should be a great day for all.”
Registered trail runners can pick up the packet on Friday, Aug. 18, at the farm’s Eisenhower Center 4-8 p.m. and on race day starting at 6:30 a.m. Runners can also purchase and register for the run and Brewfest the morning of the event.
The Brewfest will take place on the spacious lawn and within the grove of trees that surround the stone house, barn, and pond.
Admission to the Brewfest is strictly limited to those 21 years of age or older. Organizers are also offering designated driver tickets to the event for those over the age of 21 who are attending with a VIP or general ticket holder.
The historic Daniel Lady Farm sits one mile east of Gettysburg on high ground bordering the Gettysburg National Military Park’s Benner’s Hill and Culp’s Hill. On July 2, 1863, 160 years ago, this farm became a staging area and headquarters for Confederate Maj. Gen. Edward “Allegheny” Johnson’s preparation and attack of the Union right flank on Culp’s Hill. After the battle, the house and barn became prominent Confederate hospitals that still display bloodstained floors, carved initials in timbers, and a cannonball resting in a floor joist.
About 4 p.m. on July 2, 1863, Confederate artillery companies moved from the Lady Farm to the nearby Benner’s Hill and began to fire on Union troops on Culp’s Hill and East Cemetery Hill prior to a Confederate infantry charge. Following an hour and a half battle, the Confederate platoons were defeated and pushed back with their wounded to the farm. Following the battle, the Daniel Lady Farm was a working farm until 1999 when the GBPA purchased it and began restoration to restore the house and barn to their 1863 appearance.
Several Gettysburg hotels are offering special Gettysburg Brewfest & Trail 5K rates for that weekend. Davis said there is already a lot of enthusiasm for both the Trail 5K and Brewfest and hopes it will become a regular community event with the opportunity for growth. For information or to purchase admission for the Brewfest, Trail 5K, or both events combined, go to www.gettysburgbrewfestandtrail5k.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.