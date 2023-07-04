A Brewfest and 5K trail run is planned at the Daniel Lady Farm on Hanover Road, Gettysburg, Aug. 19, with proceeds from the event going towards the continued preservation of the historic farm.

The trail run gets under way at 8 a.m., the VIP Brewfest opens at the farm later that day at 2:30 p.m. The general public portion of the Brewfest begins at 3:30 p.m. Event organizers expect more than 20 beer and cider brewers to be on hand to allow the attendees to sample many distinct types of beverages. The event concludes at 7 p.m.

