Adams County commissioners rejected all five bids received for a multi-county broadband feasibility study during their meeting Wednesday. The action was due to Cumberland County no longer participating in the study.
Throughout the pandemic, the closure of schools and businesses brought issues to light when it came to accessing high-speed broadband internet, according to Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd, who noted broadband is “a critical infrastructure necessary to the long-term viability and livability of the region.”
“The reason for the rejection of the proposals is that Cumberland County no longer wishes to participate in the broadband feasibility study and therefore the scope of the project has materially changed,” Mudd said.
Adams and Franklin counties still plan to partner to study their underserved internet areas, said Mudd.
“It is further recommended that the board authorize the solicitor’s office and the planning department to engage qualified vendors to submit proposals for that purpose,” Mudd said.
All five bids were rejected, which included: $119,986 from Michael Baker International Inc.; $145,997 from Design Nine Inc.; $199,599 from ECC Technologies; $215,807 from Lit Communities; and $216,699.69 from Kittelson & Associates Inc.
However, the county might consider some of the bids and reach out in partnership with Franklin County since Cumberland County has been removed from the proposal, Mudd said.
The county recently learned Cumberland County made the decision to step back due to an interest in seeing the funding possibilities from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, according to Commissioner Marty Qually.
The authority, signed into law Dec. 22, 2021, is responsible for creating a statewide broadband plan and allocating federal and state funding for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas throughout the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.
In other business:
• Commissioners issued a proclamation recognizing the Adams County Library System 2022 FunFest and SummerQuest from June through August. FunFest, a free event celebrating the kick-off into SummerQuest, is Friday, June 10, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park.
• Commissioners accepted a quote from Wisconsin-based company e-ImageData for a ScanPro 3500 All-in-One highspeed microfilm scanner and a ScanPro Advantage membership for the Adams County Clerk of Courts. “This will allow the clerk of courts’ office to digitize the remainder of their microfilm and reel film records, in addition to allowing all other county departments to make use of the scanner when the need arises,” according to the meeting agenda. The total cost is $12,678 with criminal court automation funds slated to be used for the purchase of the equipment and the $249 subscription fee beginning in 2023 will come from the general fund, officials said.
• Controller John Phillips presented a letter of agreement with Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC for audit services for 2022, 2023, and 2024. Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement, which noted the annual fees for the audit services as $74,128 for 2022 with a 2% increase in each of the subsequent years.
