Future tax increases and paying for the new middle school/high school building dominated the public comment portion of the Littlestown Area School District work session meeting last week.
Several Littlestown Area School District taxpayers spoke out during the school board work session about the cost of a new school project and what that will mean for district taxpayers in the coming years.
Current estimates for the building project are $42-$50 million with a construction starting date of May 2023. Estimates indicate it will take 24-28 months to complete the construction phase of the project. The new building is anticipated to house sixth through 12th grades.
Littlestown resident Kim Bartrell spoke about the current fund balances, as well as concerns of why taxpayers should fund a tax increase with district enrollment on the decline, and with nationwide inflation climbing closer to 10 percent.
“You are asking me to tighten my budget and potentially pay for your tax increases. My question to this board would be what are you doing to cut your expenses within the district?” Bartrell said. “Things are tough out there for all of us and the seniors in our community are being hurt the most by inflation and tax increases. We should not be forcing seniors out of their homes in Littlestown to build a new school.”
Kris O’Brien, also a district taxpayer, addressed the timing of the building project.
“I am here tonight to ask you to not move forward with this building project right now. Inflation is at 7.9 percent and forecast to go even higher. People are pinching their pennies and proceeding with this project right now is wrong. You are going to be paying higher prices for everything related to this and any tax increase could push homeowners out of the district and push seniors on fixed incomes out of their homes. The timing for this project is not right at this time in our district and our country,” said O’Brien.
Building project update
Chris Linkey and Andrew Blaydon from RLPS Interiors, the architects for the proposed sixth through 12th grades building project, gave the board and the approximately 30 community members in attendance a detailed update on where the project stands at this point.
Over 1,100 3-D Parametric scans have been taken of the existing buildings and multiple meetings have been held with the 34 members of the building coalition group to discuss ideas and needs for the new building, according to Linkey. RLPS representatives return to the April 25 board meeting for schematic design review and approval from the board.
“Following the board approval of the schematic design we will move into the design development stage of the project which will take us through the August,” said Linkey.
Prior to the end of August and before design approval an Act 34 Hearing must be held, Linkey said.
An Act 34 Hearing is a required public hearing that will be advertised and scheduled in August. This is hearing is part of the Pennsylvania School Code which requires a public hearing to be held on new school building construction.
“During the public hearing we will present the project to the community, present the cost of the project and also a ‘cost not to exceed price.’ The public can make comments at the public hearing and the public can also submits comments to the district up to 30 days after the Act 34 hearing,” said Linkey.
Board member Nikki Kenny asked the representatives from RLPS what the purpose of the hearing is if the board has already made a decision to move forward with the project.
“Act 34 is part of the school code in Pennsylvania, and it is another part of the approval process for the board to approve the final maximum building cost of the project and a chance for interested parties to comment on the project,” said Linkey.
Supply chain
The district is also suffering from minor supply chain issues that have become a nationwide problem in the past seven months. According to Dr. Eric Naylor, director of educational services, the district is and will continue to suffer with not only not being able to acquire some necessary supplies but also paying more for items they are able to acquire.
“We are experiencing problems getting copiers and toner cartridges for existing copiers due to supply chain issues, but our team has been creative and also have digital work arounds for these issues in certain ways, so no programs have been effected due to the supply chain issues that are out of our control,” said Naylor.
School lunch issues
During the work session an informational item was raised regarding the fact the USDA free lunch program will cease at the end of the current school year in June. The district has been and will continue to send out information to parents alerting them to the elimination of the federal free lunch program.
By federal law, schools cannot deny a student a lunch and the district is extremely limited in how it can pursue an outstanding debt from a family for lunches that are provided. According to Bigger, in the past anonymous donors from within the district have stepped forward to assist with the outstanding bills the district had been hit with for non-payment of school lunches by families within the district.
“Our district has been lucky that we have had generous school district supporters step forward to assist the district with paying for the outstanding lunch bills or that difference would have been made up by the district and ultimately the taxpayers,” said Bigger.
The district has seen an increase in participation in the lunch program, said Steven Foor, district business manager.
The district is currently working with the contractor that provides its lunches, Chartwells, on a budget and cost structure for the 2022-2023 school year. Representatives from Chartwells will attend the April 25 board meeting to outline the lunch program for next school year.
Board member Kenny is looking for information on costs to the district during Chartwells presentation.
“I would hope Chartwells will have a cost and budget with them in April, so we have some costs to work with, as we all know food prices continue to increase and we as a board need to know what our costs are going to be for all school programs before we can finalize a budget,” said Kenny.
The next Littlestown Area School District Board meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 21 in the Maple Avenue Middle School Auditorium, Littlestown.
