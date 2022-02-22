A Gettysburg man was arrested Wednesday on charges of child pornography, according to an magisterial docket.
Robin Dale Shaw Jr., 22, was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
On Dec. 31, 2021, Adams County District Attorney’s office Detective Eric B. Beyer was forwarded information from Cybertipline regarding an upload to Kik, an online application, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Beyer.
Kik alleged a user, later identified as Shaw, “uploaded 52 videos of child pornography,” according to the affidavit.
The files of “child exploitation material” were reviewed with one being labeled “child pornography, previously seen in numerous child pornography investigations,” Beyer wrote in the affidavit.
Beyer issued a subpoena to the internet service provider on Jan. 5, receiving information back from the company on Feb. 1 indicating the account belonged to Shaw, according to the affidavit.
On Feb. 16, a search warrant was served on Shaw’s Gettysburg address, and he was interviewed, according to the affidavit.
“Shaw made statements in which he admitted to possessing and viewing these child pornographic files,” according to the affidavit.
Shaw is alleged to have said he normally “viewed adult pornography, but after awhile, that got boring and that he had clicked on links to view the child exploitative material,” Beyer wrote in the affidavit.
“He further stated that he felt bad for doing so,” the affidavit reads.
Shaw was charged with child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and disseminating photo/film of child sex acts, all three felonies, according to the docket.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat, according to the docket.
