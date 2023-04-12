The Gettysburg Borough Council took steps Monday toward allowing a new commercial use in one neighborhood while banning such uses in another.
The council was unanimous in deciding to advertise a proposal to change 49 lots in the Colt Park neighborhood from tourist-commercial zoning to the more restrictive low-density residential.
By contrast, the council split 4-3 in favor of advertising a proposed ordinance amendment to add venues for events such as weddings to uses permitted in various zoning districts.
Scott English, the owner of a historic building at West High and South Washington streets, requested the amendment, which has been the focus of discussion during dozens of public meetings for more than a year.
A vote on the amendment is likely during a meeting on May 8 at 7 p.m., council President Wesley Heyser said.
Heyser joined Matt Moon and Chris Berger in voting against advertising the amendment. Chad-Alan Carr, Patricia Lawson, Judith Butterfield, and John Lawver voted in favor.
Moon cited comments on the matter by the Adams County Office of Planning and Development (ACOPD), calling them “pretty damning” in terms of potential effects on residential neighbors and upholding the purposes of the “Elm Street” state neighborhood revitalization program of which English’s property is part.
Moon said he did not “understand why it is so easy” to protect Colt Park but the opposite for the Elm Street area.
Lawson and Butterfield expressed openness to potentially changing the proposal to require a special exception for event venues, meaning a separate action for each proposed site by the borough zoning hearing board.
However, the idea went nowhere after Heyser said a new public hearing would be required in addition to the one already conducted on the current version of the amendment. The current version calls for special exceptions in some districts, but not the Elm Street area.
Businesses are just as important as residents in creating a “vibrant” tourist town, and the council would not be doing its “due diligence” if it failed to facilitate use of historic buildings, said Carr.
During the meeting’s public comment period, resident Susan Cipperly spoke in detail about the AOCPD comments.
The proposed amendment does not “directly benefit the residents” of the Elm Street area and “implies that those residential areas in the community that are generally lower income, lower proportion of home ownership, and more racially diverse are where it’s acceptable for the potential impacts of such event venue uses,” Cipperly quoted the county comments as saying.
Cipperly also asked why previous language that would have maintained a 2,000-square-foot limit for non-residential buildings was dropped from the current version, expressed concerns about noise, traffic, and long-term use of tents for outdoor events, and took note of the borough planning commission’s recommendation of special exceptions for event venues.
On the other hand, English cited the Central Adams County Joint Comprehensive Plan, which he said designates part of the Elm Street area for potential rezoning as “downtown core” and “neighborhood mixed use.”
He said it also promotes “creative reuse or redevelopment projects” and encourages “flexibility” in “the use of buildings and a mixture of neighborhood-oriented residential and non-residential uses.”
English said the neighborhood formerly contained a barber shop, grocery store, and other businesses in addition to the current legal offices and churches.
He quoted the borough’s Elm Street mission statement as saying goals included promotion of “new business and expansion of existing businesses.”
English also said the ACOPD review “is purely advisory” and “was prepared in the absence of being present for the robust discussions” during some 35 public meetings in the borough over the last 16 months.
He has said the amendment would help preserve his Gettysburg Academy building at 66-68 W. High St., a former motel and original home of both Gettysburg College and the United Lutheran Seminary.
Rezoning advances
In contrast to the split vote on event venues, the council voted unanimously with little discussion to advertise a proposal regarding the Colt Park properties.
The properties are “along and adjacent to the northwestern side of Johns Avenue and the southeastern side of Highland Avenue,” according to the meeting agenda.
The current zoning “causes great peril to our neighborhood,” Park Street resident Brandon Stone claimed last month during a council meeting.
The change would come too late to prevent one vacation rental use that is already in place, but it would prevent additional such operations, Stone said.
