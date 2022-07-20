A Gettysburg man stands accused of the attempted homicide of a 2-month-old baby in the early hours Tuesday, according to court documents.
Brian Allen Garey Sr., 33, Knight Road, Cumberland Township, is being held at Adams County Prison in lieu of $500,000 monetary bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Garey is charged with criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated assault of a person less than 6 years old, all felonies, according to the docket.
“Family members” alerted police to the incident, which happened overnight Monday into Tuesday, according to a Cumberland Township Police Department release.
Two women went to the Cumberland police station Tuesday about the situation, police said.
One woman told police Garey “was living at her home with other family members,” including the 2-month-old boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Tuesday by Cumberland Township Police Officer Daniel Barbagello.
A first woman told police the infant’s mother and another woman “told her that (the infant) had a bruise on his nose and his left eye was swollen,” after Garey allegedly choked the child, “leaving him face down on a bed,” according to the affidavit. The mother did not accompany the first woman to the police station, but the other did, according to the affidavit.
The other woman alleged Garey “shoved his (the infant’s) face into a pillow because he was crying and wouldn’t stop,” according to the affidavit.
Barbagello indicated he “directly checked on (the infant) who was sleeping in a baby carrier while taking the initial report,” according to the affidavit.
The baby boy “seemed motionless” so police asked the women to awaken him, according to the affidavit.
“In their attempt to wake him up I observed (the baby) to be lethargic and having no startle reflex,” Barbagello wrote in the affidavit.
Police instructed the women to take the infant for emergency medical evaluation at Gettysburg Hospital, to which they complied, according to the affidavit.
Police contacted the infant’s mother at the Knight Road residence, whereupon “she became very emotional,” alleging Garey “did choke (the infant) in the overnight hours at approximately 2 or 3 AM to the point the infant turned blue,” according to the affidavit.
The mother claimed Garey “held the back of (the baby’s) head while pushing his face into the pillow,” according to the affidavit. She told police the “baby turned blue and stopped crying,” according to the affidavit.
The affidavit did not indicate the results of the baby boy’s medical evaluation.
Garey was preliminarily arraigned Wednesday morning before Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey, according to the docket. A preliminary hearing is set for July 27 before Harvey, according to the docket.
The Adams County district attorney’s office criminal investigations unit assisted, according to Cumberland Township Police Department.
Garey was being held at the county prison unable to post the $500,000 monetary bail, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.