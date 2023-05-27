Gettysburg Area High School senior Madison Kreitz earned a college degree before receiving her high school diploma in Warrior Stadium on Friday night.
While the Class of 2023 was honored during an award ceremony Wednesday, high school Principal Jeremy Lusk saved one recognition to share in front of the entire graduating class Friday.
After asking Kreitz to stand, he announced she received her associate’s degree in applied science from Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC).
The audience and her fellow Warriors roared with applause.
Lusk congratulated Kreitz on the “incredible accomplishment.”
Kreitz was among 230 students who graduated from Gettysburg Area High School Friday.
The Class of 2023 has students heading to HACC, Yale, West Point, and Happy Valley as well as into the National Guard and the Merchant Marines, said Lusk.
Others are going into electrical apprenticeships, lineman training, nursing, automotive repair, culinary, engineering, farming, education, criminal justice and more, according to Lusk.
“These students can do it,” Lusk said. “And they will do it.”
Senior Zachary Tipton asked members of the audience to remember the names of those crossing the stage Friday because they will hear these names in the future.
“Because this class is strong, and remarkable, and determined, and we will succeed in whatever our passion may be – and that is what I encourage each of us to do, find our passion,” Tipton said.
As Warriors, Tipton said they must stick together even when departing the stadium.
“Cherish this time, this moment, this life, and take with you today all the memories and education you have received so that you may share it with the world, for each and every single one of us has a gift or a talent waiting to change our society in ways far beyond what we can imagine sitting here today,” Tipton said.
Valedictorian Ryan Benedict came up with a more specific definition for success in his speech.
“Success to me is leaving a place a bit better than you found it,” Benedict said. “To do this, find a purpose, take risks, do not accept mediocrity, don’t let the doubt of others discourage you from your goals, and keep moving forward. With these small steps, we will all be successful and improve our community.”
Student Committee Choice speaker Alivia Colgan reminded her peers to live by Lusk’s advice, “by the Warrior Way and continue to ‘be here, be involved, be committed, and be kind’ with whatever we do.”
“There is no doubt that we are a group of bright individuals with bright futures ahead of us if we choose to work hard and put in the effort. And while we all strive for success, whatever success may look like for each of us, don’t forget to look up once in a while, be present, and make some more core memories,” Colgan said.
During the ceremony, Lusk said this year “wasn’t without pain,” “wasn’t without tears,” and “wasn’t without loss.”
He pointed out an empty chair in the front row.
“We have an empty chair to my right, because we are missing Riley. But we remember. And we will continue to remember, with fondness for our friend, Riley Horne,” Lusk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.