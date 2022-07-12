An ambulance with an injured patient aboard was damaged in a crash in East Berlin on Sunday.
The ambulance’s lights and siren were on as Casey Terek, 30, drove it eastward on King (Pa. Route 234) toward WellSpan York Hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The ambulance “did not completely stop at a red light and proceeded through the intersection,” where a vehicle southbound on Harrisburg (Pa. Route 194) “drove through the intersection and struck” the ambulance, according to police.
The other driver was Miranda Baker, 25, of Red Lion, police said.
Both the 2016 Ford F-150 ambulance and the 2015 Toyota Rav4 received “disabling damage” and were towed from the scene, according to state police.
No additional injuries resulted from the 5:15 p.m. crash, police said.
The roadway was cleared at 6:30 p.m., according to police.
