A Littlestown man faces two counts of child pornography and one of criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies, according to a magisterial docket.
Alexander Nemethvargo, 23, is alleged to have uploaded 11 video files of child pornography on June 23, 2021, through the Kik app, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Detective Eric Beyer of the Adams County District Attorney’s office.
Kik reported the upload to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline on July 16, 2021, according to the affidavit.
Byer described two of the 11 videos in the affidavit.
One video involved a girl who appeared to be 10 to 12 years old and another showed a girl who appeared to be under 10 years old, both engaging in sexual acts with adult males, Byer wrote in the affidavit.
The CyberTipline report initially went to the York County District Attorney’s office based on the geolocation of the IP address, but records showed the subscriber was in McSherrystown, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant was served on the McSherrystown home, and Beyer recorded an interview with Nemethvargo, according to the affidavit.
Nemethvargo is alleged to have said he “did this because of stress at home and that he had made a mistake,” according to the affidavit.
Nemethvargo claimed he could not remember the events surrounding this incident, but “remembered that he did it and that he had been looking over his shoulder since this occurred,” according to the affidavit.
Nemethvargo is alleged to have told authorities he got rid of the phone after this incident, according to the affidavit.
Nemethvargo’s preliminary arraignment was before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder on Thursday, and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 1 at 11:15 a.m., according to a magisterial docket.
He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail, according to the docket. Unsecured means no money had to be posted, but the defendant would be liable for the full amount if he would fail to follow bail requirements.
