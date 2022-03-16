Devil’s Den will close for rehabilitation work on Monday, March 21, according to a release from the Gettysburg National Military Park.
“The rehabilitation of Devil’s Den will address significant erosion and safety issues in this highly visited area of the battlefield. Devil’s Den will be closed for approximately five to six months,” the release reads.
This project is necessary due to erosion along existing walkways and unauthorized social trails that have created safety hazards. The scope of the project will reestablish, preserve, and protect the features that make up this segment of the battlefield landscape, according to the release.
“These improvements will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape that is essential to understanding the three-day Battle of Gettysburg,” the release reads.
For the safety of visitors and contractors, Devil’s Den will be closed for five to six months. However, Crawford Avenue, Sickles Avenue, and the Devil’s Den parking area will remain open as much as possible for visitor use, according to the release.
Adjacent battlefield locations, such as the Slaughter Pen, Devil’s Kitchen, and the Triangular Field, will all remain open.
“The construction contractor will occasionally need to close all road access around the area in order to further facilitate the project. All road closure notices will be updated to our website and social media platforms with as much notice as possible at www.nps.gov/gett,” the release reads.
