The Adams County Transportation Planning Organization (ACTPO) recently authorized county planning staff to conduct a study on the Pa. Route 94 corridor.
With proposed development occurring along Pa. Route 94, county planning officials suggested the organization authorize “some sort of corridor study” to “identify what is needed there regionally,” according to Andrew Merkel, assistant director and comprehensive planning manager of the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
This is something “not traditionally done in ACTPO,” said Merkel.
ACTPO Chairman Bob Gordon said he did not have any objections. After a brief discussion, members of ACTPO voted to allow county planning to conduct a study on state Route 94.
ACTPO “prioritizes and allocates federal, state, and local transportation funds for roads, bridges, bicycle/pedestrian safety, and public transit,” according to the county website.
Formed in 1999, ACTPO was first a Rural Planning Organization that covered all of Adams County before becoming a Metropolitan Planning Organization in 2013 “due to the expansion of the Hanover Urbanized Area into Adams County,” the website reads.
Later, Merkel clarified that the goal of the study “would be to ensure that future improvements to the 94 corridor are identified based on development along and the needs of the entire 94 corridor as a whole instead of piecemeal based on reactions to individual development proposals.”
“A corridor study would likely involve using a consultant to dive deeper into the transportation needs of the corridor and identify a range of potential improvements for ACTPO to consider,” Merkel said. “Ideally it would include different options and estimated project costs to use in future decision making by ACTPO.”
While the timeframe is undetermined, Merkel estimates the study will take about a year.
The discussions have primarily been with the municipalities within “the immediate vicinity of the Cross Keys intersection,” which is U.S. Route 30 and Pa. Route 94, Merkel said.
“That will likely need to expand (east/west and north) as we develop the entire scope of the study,” Merkel said.
The study could extend to the Pa. Route 94 and U.S. Route 15 interchange, where a Wawa and Dollar General store is proposed in Huntington Township, he said.
“That is a good example of the kind of thing that still needs to be decided,” said Merkel.
During the ACTPO meeting, Gordon asked if this would be the first Wawa in Adams County, which Merkel confirmed.
Paul Guise, Huntington Township supervisors’ chair, said Monday the Wawa proposal is still in “the very early stages,” and there was not any new information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.