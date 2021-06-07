Emergency crews are at Consolidated Scrap Resources, Inc., 2230 York Road, Straban Township, the scene of a scrap yard fire that broke out at about 8:45 a.m.
Gettysburg Fire Department Chief Ed Mizenko advises residents within a five-mile radius to close their windows and doors due to heavy smoke. Anyone with respiratory issues should stay indoors, Mizenko said. As a precaution, nearby residents are recommended to keep animals indoors.
More updates will be provided.
