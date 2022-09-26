Efforts to merge the high and middle schools are “ramping up,” Superintendent Chris Bigger told the Littlestown Area School District Board.

The high school is to be expanded and Maple Avenue Middle School vacated. Planning to reduce the district’s buildings from five to three began in 2015. In 2017, the district consolidated its two elementary schools into one building at Alloway Creek Elementary School.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.