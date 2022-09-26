Efforts to merge the high and middle schools are “ramping up,” Superintendent Chris Bigger told the Littlestown Area School District Board.
The high school is to be expanded and Maple Avenue Middle School vacated. Planning to reduce the district’s buildings from five to three began in 2015. In 2017, the district consolidated its two elementary schools into one building at Alloway Creek Elementary School.
With construction to start as early as next spring, “we met with the architects twice already this summer. We did meet with the borough to discuss the land development and timeline. We’ve got our timelines and they’re tight. We hope the planning commission in the borough get their meetings started as needed so we can get on their agendas,” Bigger said Sept. 12 during a workshop meeting at Alloway Creek.
Total district enrollment dropped to 2,007 students from last year’s 2,086, he said.
“So far, our enrollment is declining, not necessarily flat. That’s all students we serve. That enrollment is supporting the idea of consolidation,” Bigger said.
By contrast, members speculated growth may potentially lead to a new facility for the Adams County Technical Institute, which serves students from high schools across the county.
“They want to grow. It’s the funding aspect of it, which of course will be borne by all the schools, and what students they’re sending. It’s the funding of it and also it’s the facility,” board Vice President Yancy Unger said.
“I certainly hope we get that moving a little bit better. It’s so needed,” President Dolores Nester replied.
In another matter, member Carl Thompson voiced concern about the district’s dress code.
It has been “a big topic of conversation the last week and a half. I want to hear what each one of the schools has and how they’re supporting it. The teachers shouldn’t have to see ladies’ midriffs at elementary school, middle school, or even high school. I’ve heard from all three of them the last couple days,” he said.
“I’ve heard nothing. I don’t think it needs to be addressed. I’m in the minority,” Unger said.
A majority of the board voted to review the topic during a future meeting.
“I want the public to know we are doing something,” Thompson said.
The next board meeting is set for Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
• The district is dealing with shortages of custodial personnel and both personal care assistants (PCA) and teaching assistants for high-need students, Bigger said. “I may come to you about raising some pay for teaching assistants and PCAs. We can’t go much longer without them,” he told the board.
• The board’s student representatives, senior Kaelonnah Darlich and junior Kaylie Kurland, said planning is under way for homecoming on Oct. 14, with the parade to begin at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.