A car allegedly came so close to striking a fire police officer at a fatal crash scene on U.S. Route 15 that he “was able to smack the hood” with his hand as it passed, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Edward Willingham, 53, of Sapulpa, Okla., is accused of nearly mowing down the fire officer before ramming police cars after fleeing from the crash scene Jan. 13.
After being charged with numerous felonies, he was confined Thursday at Adams County Prison after he could not post $10,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
About 3:43 p.m. Jan. 13, York Springs Fire Company members were assisting at the scene of a fatal crash near Bonners Hill Road when the car allegedly drove around a truck bearing a flashing arrow board and passed vehicles on the right for more than 100 yards, according to the affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Joshua Crouse, who is stationed at Chambersburg.
Fire police officer Dustin Walters, who was directing traffic, said “he yelled and attempted to get the vehicle to stop. The vehicle slowed and possibly stopped briefly, then accelerated toward him again,” according to the affidavit.
“Walters was able to jump out of the path” of the black 2014 Nissan Sentra sedan, after which he and other fire department members alerted Trooper Michael Gragg, a member of PSP’s Gettysburg unit, according to the affidavit.
Gragg pursued in his vehicle and “quickly caught up to the vehicle and activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued,” which was joined by Troopers Brandon Black and Heather Mueller of the Gettysburg unit, according to the affidavit.
The pursuit allegedly reached speeds of about 80 mph before the troopers “attempted an induced stop,” during which the car allegedly “rammed the marked patrol units multiple times,” according to the affidavit.
Troopers radioed a supervisor and gained permission to execute a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver, which led to the Nissan coming to rest along Route 15’s right shoulder approximately one mile south of Taneytown Road (Pa. Route 134), according to the affidavit.
Attempts to use spike strips to stop the vehicle were not successful, according to the affidavit.
Willingham was taken to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment, according to the affidavit. He was treated and later discharged from the hospital, according to a WellSpan spokesperson. No troopers were hurt, according to PSP.
Willingham was charged with six felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of fleeing police, and one summary count each of disobeying a person authorized to direct traffic, disobeying a traffic signal, driving at unsafe speed, and failing to use a seatbelt, according to the docket.
Authorities were initially dispatched to the fatal crash at 2:33 p.m. Friday and remained on the scene until 9:50 p.m., according to ACDES.
The deceased is Leanne Elliott, 32, who was southbound at the wheel of an SUV at the time of the wreck, Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner Francis Dutrow said.
“She was rear-ended by a box truck,” Dutrow said.
There were no passengers in the vehicle with Elliott, nor in the truck, he said.
