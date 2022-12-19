cops

Liberty Township Police Chief, Sherri Hansen, holds an award presented in recognition of her contributions to the community by the township supervisors, as at right Chris Roosen was promoted to sergeant and achieved full-time status with the department after two years as a part-time officer. (Submitted Photo)

Police business topped the agenda at the recent Liberty Township supervisors’ meeting, with recognitions and a promotion.

Chris Roosen, who has been with the township as a part-time officer for the past two years, was switched to full-time status and promoted to sergeant.

