Police business topped the agenda at the recent Liberty Township supervisors’ meeting, with recognitions and a promotion.
Chris Roosen, who has been with the township as a part-time officer for the past two years, was switched to full-time status and promoted to sergeant.
This will improve police presence in the area, said board Chair Walter (Mickey) Barlow.
Liberty Police Chief Sherri Hansen was presented with an award thanking her for her work since she came started in 2019.
“Our police enforcement has increased by 100 percent since she came to us,” Barlow said. “She has been instrumental in creating contracts with Highland and Freedom townships, in acquiring new police officers, and in improving community relations.”
The board approved a three-year contract for 25 hours per week police services with each municipality.
Barlow also praised Hansen for seeking out local support from the community. Earlier in the day, the Blue Ridge Sportsmen’s Association presented a donation of $5,000 to upgrade computers and printers in township patrol cars.
In other business, a motion was passed to approve the 2023 budget with no tax hike. The largest part of the budget will go to improving roads, with $288,000 allocated for such projects as resurfacing roads and the Waynesboro one-lane bridge.
“The big takeaway, was that the budget only increased by $5,100 over last year and includes a cost-of-living increase for our nine employees,” said Barlow.
A lengthy discussion ensued regarding how to spend American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
Township solicitor John Lisko said, “I highly advise you to try to spend that money.”
The township has $123,000 in ARP funds plus an additional $10,000 in ARP funds from the county.
While there are few restrictions on how to spend the money, the funds are only available until 2024, said Lisko.
Ultimately, the board approved donations of $5,000 each to Hoffman Homes for Youth and the Adams CoOunty Office for Aging. Fire departments will receive donations based on the percentage of calls to which they respond: $6,000 to Fairfield; $2,300 to Fountaindale; and $11,000 to Emmitsburg.
Vice Chair Bobby Kileholtz asked people to remember wounded veterans by sending cards to soldiers at Walter Reed Military Center, 8901 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20990-5600.
