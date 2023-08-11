Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) facility improvement projects at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools are estimated at $32.8 million, according to officials.
GASD board members learned of the new estimates during a meeting Monday with a presentation by Dennis Rumsey, senior comprehensive solutions at Trane Technologies.
While Rumsey noted the not-to-exceed $32.8 million budget was developed, the final project scope and costs are still in the works, which is targeted for the end of September.
“We are still in the development and engineering phase. Our goal is to try to bring that down further,” Rumsey said.
The project scope for both schools includes heating, ventilation and air condition (HVAC) system and building automation system upgrades, lighting upgrades, emergency generators, and fire alarm systems, Rumsey said.
Lincoln Elementary also has a sprinkler system upgrade on tap, while James Gettys includes administration reconfiguration of the offices and adding an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible restroom, according to Rumsey.
The Lincoln Elementary base project scope includes a not-to-exceed budget of $18.9 million, with additions ranging from caulking at windows and expansion joints and masonry to refurbishment of a pedestrian bridge at a cost of $702,083, Rumsey said.
The James Gettys base project is estimated not to exceed $10.3 million with project additions of caulking at windows and expansion joints, masonry, and information technology upgrades for $260,998, Rumsey said.
The $32.8 million also includes the roofing work at both schools, according to Rumsey.
Rumsey shared a project process schedule, which noted board approval is needed for the pre-purchase of $3.6 million of equipment at the next meeting on Aug. 21.
Due to the long lead time for heavy pieces of equipment like the building chillers, generators, and boilers, Rumsey explained it needs to be pre-purchased to be ready in time.
Rumsey indicated their contracts come with “five-year bumper to bumper warranties” and it is “a collaborative approach with the district” when working together.
Following the vote later this month and review periods in September, the final project and contract agreement will come before the school board on Oct. 2 as a review item with approval sought at the Oct. 16 meeting, according to Rumsey’s schedule.
The elementary school projects would be done in separate years, so James Gettys would go first with substantial completion slated for Aug. 18, 2024, and final completion Sept. 30, 2024.
The schedule notes the substantial completion of Lincoln Elementary at Aug. 19, 2025, and the final completion Sept. 30, 2025.
School board member Michelle Smyers asked when the official start date would be for the major renovations.
Trane officials said they plan to start in March 2024 with preliminary items that would not “impact students or teachers” in school.
“After students leave on or about June 1, that is when the real dust starts to fly,” officials said.
This past March, school board members approved spending $820,000 with Trane U.S. Inc., to complete design and budgeting services for the projects.
The GASD Board selected a procurement method in November, to use “design build services through the cooperative purchasing network, Omnia Partners, specifying Trane industrial HVAC equipment and Siemens Building Automation System.”
