The Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) wants to spread the love to animals in need this Valentine’s Day, and beyond.
The ACSPCA, working to raise awareness of the plight of animals in its shelter and the work it does within the community for critters and their humans, offered folks shopping for local products Saturday at The Market at Gettysburg a chance to meet some of the pets in its care, said ACSPCA President Pam Curley.
It was the ACSPCA’s first time at The Marketplace at Gettysburg and the team was excited and thrilled by the warm community response.
“We all love doing community events,” former ACSPCA President Joan Stremmel said.
ACSPCA representative and adoptable hound Duff made rounds throughout the market with a vest reading “Adopt Me,” as he welcomed ear scratches from shoppers. The society has seen an increase of animal adoptions during COVID-19, according to Curley.
“Animals provide real comfort for people,” she said.
In addition to housing and caring for adoptable animals, ACSPCA also helps the community take care of the lucky ones who have a home.
“We’re here to help the people in the community. By keeping their animals, they don’t have to turn over their animals,” Curley said.
When available, ACSPCA provides free dog and cat food as part of its Kibble Cart program.
Skids of donated food that cannot be offered to animals under ACSPCA care, who often have specific diet requirements, are provided to the community for free.
The Kibble Cart’s offerings can be found on the ACSPCA website as well as its Facebook page, when stock is available.
Curley credits the strength of the organization to the passion of everyone involved, including volunteers, employees, and the board of trustees.
“It’s a great organization, we are here for the community. We want to see people be able to keep and care for their animals,” she said.
Along with cats and dogs, ACSPCA also offers livestock and barn cats for adoption.
“We are one of the few shelters in Pennsylvania with a barn,” Curley said.
ACSPCA is not funded by taxpayer dollars and relies exclusively on fundraisers and donations. The society is also not an animal control center.
Interested adopters are encouraged to check out the ACSPCA website for an application.
Following pre-approval, appointments can be made to stop in and see the wonderful assortment of animals waiting to settle into forever homes.
Pre-approval applications are good for six months.
Animal visits are by appointment only, but the ACSPCA shelter on Goldenville Road is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for dog licensing, stray drop-off, microchipping, cat trap pick up, and merchandise for sale.
The location also offers low cost spay and neuter by appointment.
In 2014, renovations and extensions to the shelter brought a larger space to house more animals in need, and now includes a surgery suite, according to Stremmel.
“It’s been an amazing journey, we’ve gotten so many more animals out of our shelter,” she said.
ACSPCA has an active social media presence and is always delighted to hear “Happy Tails” from adoptees who have found their forever family.
The ACSPCA website and as well as Facebook and YouTube are the go-to for all photos and stories of adorable adoptees.
“We’ve been very blessed by the county, and we have received an overwhelming amount of support. The citizens of Adams County have realized our worth,” Stremmel said.
More information about ACSPCA can be found at https://www.adamscountyspca.org/ or by calling 717-334-8876.
