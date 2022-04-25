A donation is under consideration by the five-member York Springs Borough Council to supplement a local park that straddles two municipalities.
Home to a pair of diamonds, a playground and a community building, Griest Memorial Park is partially located in York Springs, as well as Latimore Township. According to York Springs Mayor Nina Tipler, the park’s annual operating budget is $14,000, and costs for monthly upkeep and routine expenses continue to rise.
“It’s something to keep in the back of our minds when we’re ready to talk about it,” Tipler said regarding a donation, during the borough’s regularly-scheduled monthly business meeting April 19.
Borough officials are contemplating a gift from the municipality’s share of American Rescue Plan dollars. The town has about $40,000 in its federal rescue plan account.
“We definitely have to get the ball rolling and start talking about ideas,” said York Springs Borough Councilman Doug Deibler.
Tipler noted the park, owned and operated by the Bermudian Jaycees, is slated for a parking lot coating that will cost about $7,000. The park is primarily funded by proceeds from the National Apple Harvest Festival, an annual event held at the South Mountain Fairgrounds near Arendtsville every October.
Aside from being funded by the Jaycees, there is a $100 rental fee for utilizing the park’s community building.
“A lot of people in town use it (the park),” York Springs Borough Council President Bob Megonnell said.
A contribution from the borough’s American Rescue Plan account would represent a “one-time” donation since there is no guarantee the municipality will receive additional funds, council Vice President Sally Vance said.
Federal rescue plan funding must be utilized by 2024 for the first round of money that was allocated to local governments, according to officials. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities and local governments to support response efforts, offset revenue losses, and address economic challenges.
The council tabled a decision on utilizing its American Rescue Plan funding until next month. Previously, the board directed its solicitor, Norma Bartko, to research what other area municipalities are doing with their pandemic allotments.
Among other options, the council is considering recompensing staff.
