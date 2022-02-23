Ten volunteer fire companies responded to a brush blaze Monday afternoon on steep terrain near Cold Springs and Carrolls Tract roads.
No injuries resulted from the fire, which blackened about 10 acres in Hamiltonban Township but threatened no buildings, Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs said.
“We’re way ahead of schedule for wildland fires” across the area because of dry and windy conditions, he said.
Wildfire season usually kicks in around mid-March, but drought conditions and the absence of a snowpack have created dangerous conditions early, Jacobs said.
“It’s a lot dryer than everybody thinks,” so “everybody needs to be very cautious with burning” of brush and debris, Jacobs said. Material on the ground can burn even if the ground underneath is wet, he said.
About 30 firefighters utilized some 18 emergency vehicles to battle the blaze about 1.5 miles north of Fairfield, Jacobs said.
The fire’s cause was under investigation by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, but it was possible a previous burn reignited, he said.
The blaze may have burned for hours before being called in because people may have thought the smoke was from normal orchard operations, Jacobs said.
At 1:55 p.m. only of heavy smoke on Cold Springs was called in, but arriving firefighters determined the extent of the problem and called for more assistance, he said.
Only small brush trucks were able to access the burning area, where firefighters did “a lot of hand work” to create “fire breaks” in vegetation, he said.
Firefighters used water from a pond nearby at El Vista Orchards, Jacobs said. Brush trucks were filled at the bottom of the hilly area and shuttled water up to the area of operations, he said.
One engine reached the fire area but became stuck in wet ground, Jacobs said.
The fire involved a wooded area plus open ground that was being prepared for orchard use, he said.
Hazardous conditions have kept local companies busy with brush fires for several days, including a field fire sparked by fireworks, Jacobs said. Precipitation expected this week is unlikely to make a significant difference in fire danger, he said.
Companies on the scene were from Fairfield, Fountaindale, Cashtown, Gettysburg, Buchanan Valley, Barlow, and United in Adams County; Blue Ridge Summit in Franklin County; and Harney and Emmitsburg in Maryland, said Jacobs.
The emergency call wrapped up at 6:24 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
