Municipalities can be seen as an “enticing target” for cyber-attacks due to the wealth of sensitive data, outdated technology, and limited budgets they have, according to officials at the recent Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) meeting.
ACCOG is a network of multiple governmental entities from which representatives meet monthly to discuss local issues.
Carroll Valley Mayor Ron Harris alerted municipal officials about cybersecurity concerns at ACCOG’s meeting last week, noting what the organization’s collaboration committee has been doing relative to the topic.
Harris described cybersecurity as “the art of protecting” electronic data from unauthorized or criminal use.
When there is poor cybersecurity, Harris said it can lead to a cyber attacker breaking into computer system to alter files and data, steal banking information to make unauthorized purchases, and use someone’s computer to attack others.
ACCOG Collaboration Committee is focusing on municipalities’ cybersecurity readiness, working with two Penn State consultants with two objectives, “perform a cybersecurity risk assessment and offer recommendations to improve site readiness,” he said.
Some municipal best practices include establishing cybersecurity data policies, setting up strong internal security policies, and backing up data often, said Harris, who also mentioned leveraging multifactor authentications for all users.
County Commissioners Randy Phiel and Jim Martin, who recently attended the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) conference where they learned about the changing climate of cyber insurance, weighed in on the issue.
“If you don’t think it can happen to you, it can,” Phiel said. “It is here and now.”
Multifactor authentication “is worth it,” and “something you have to do,” said Martin.
One of ACCOG’s founding members, Bob Gordon, was surprised with a birthday cake in recognition of his 90th birthday on March 3. ACCOG members sang “Happy Birthday” to the Hamiltonban Township supervisor at the beginning of the meeting.
State Rep. Dan Moul, R-91, also made an appearance at last week’s meeting.
Moul offered a legislative update, noting “this is a really weird year.”
“My side of the aisle is in the minority,” Moul said.
However, Moul said he believes Gov. Josh Shapiro will be easier to work with than the former governor, Tom Wolf.
In addition to other issues, Moul brought attention to his “battle” with the American Battlefield Trust (ABT), formerly known as the Civil War Trust.
Moul previously sought support from the Gettysburg Area School District Board, after speaking at its December meeting.
The ABT has been buying Adams County properties for many years and transferring them to the National Park Service through preservation efforts, which takes them off the tax rolls, Moul said.
Most recently, ABT acquired General Pickett’s Buffet in Gettysburg, Moul said.
Moul said he has made demands to the nonprofit to escrow 20 years’ worth of taxes upon purchase to help taxpayers.
ABT Spokesperson Jim Campi said in December the trust could not agree to Moul’s 20-years escrow recommendation and suggested 10 years without escrow.
