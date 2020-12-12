The map at right, provided by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), shows areas of potential broadband internet improvement selected for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase I Auction. The colors represent the different levels of service associated with the winning bids in the auction. The service tier is based on download speed, upload speed, usage allowance and latency.
Nearly 2,000 rural Adams County homes and businesses will gain access to high-speed broadband internet over the next 10 years thanks to money allocated by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC).
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) was created in 2019 to incentivize internet providers to expand their broadband networks into underserved areas. Monday, the FCC announced the winners of the RDOF Phase I auction, the locations they will serve and the amount of support they will receive.
