There were no injuries when a van careened into the median after losing a wheel Saturday morning on the highway outside Gettysburg.
Maritza Morales, 35, of Levittown, Pa., was operating a 2011 Toyota Sienna southbound on US Route 15 at mile marker 2.2 when a back tire fell off the axel, according to Cumberland Township Police.
“This caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which crashed into the guide wire system put in place to prevent cross over crashes,” police said.
The crash was about 10 a.m. Saturday. Morales was accompanied by three juveniles, said police.
There were no injuries as a result of the crash, according to police.
During the course of the crash investigation, Barlow Fire Department placed orange traffic cones along the scene to move vehicles onto the opposite shoulder and away from the emergency responders and equipment, said police.
“A large truck pulling a 5th-wheel trailer struck several of the orange cones, destroying them,” according to Cumberland Police.
The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound into Maryland where the Frederick County Sheriff’s office was notified to look for the vehicle, said Cumberland Police. The truck and trailer were not located, police said.
A Barlow Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post claims their rescue truck was nearly struck by the truck and trailer.
In addition to Barlow and Cumberland Police, Emmitsburg Fire Department and EMS, Adams Regional EMS assisted at the scene, police said.
The emergency call was complete at 11:06 a.m., according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
