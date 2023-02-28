Van loses wheel
A van rests in the median on U.S. Route 15 Saturday near Emmitsburg Road after one of its wheels fell off. (Photo Courtesy of Cumberland Township Police Department)

There were no injuries when a van careened into the median after losing a wheel Saturday morning on the highway outside Gettysburg.

Maritza Morales, 35, of Levittown, Pa., was operating a 2011 Toyota Sienna southbound on US Route 15 at mile marker 2.2 when a back tire fell off the axel, according to Cumberland Township Police.

 

