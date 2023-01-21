Actors in “A Gettysburg Christmas” agreed their experiences in Adams County have been as magical as the holiday movie in which they are starring.
It’s not just the holiday decorations that have spirits soaring. The actors have appreciated how the borough, businesses, and overall community have come together for the film project.
Kelley Jakle, Sean Faris, Tom Vera, Sarah Burkett, and Jake Busey play starring roles alongside Kate Vernon, Lee Majors, and Bruce Boxleitner in the holiday film written and directed by Bo Brinkman.
Jakle, Faris, Vera, and Burkett said this has been their first time to Gettysburg, while Busey attended a history field trip here in eighth grade.
“I am just so excited to be here and feel honored to represent Gettysburg and film a feel-good movie that showcases this wonderful collaborative team and Gettysburg as a whole,” said Jakle, who plays Hope, a central character in “A Gettysburg Christmas.”
Calling it “a workcation,” Faris said this has been “a wonderful experience” getting to travel to the area with his family and working with his son’s godmother, Jakle. Faris, a 40-year-old Houston native, plays Nick, love interest of the main female character Hope. Nick is also the Army buddy of the Hope character’s brother.
With filming beginning this week, actors got to visit many notable sites and sample cuisine at local restaurants.
Blue and Gray Bar & Grill, The Upper Crust, and One Lincoln were some of the delicious food stops for Jakle.
“Everyone has been so lovely and welcoming,” Jakle said. “I really appreciate the sense of community here.”
The Dobbin House Tavern, Farnsworth House Inn, and Mr. G’s Ice Cream served as filming sites on Wednesday.
Faris said he enjoyed the vanilla ice cream there while filming, and even indulged after the camera stopped rolling.
“I couldn’t stop eating it,” he said.
Another actor found a new treat they were excited to eat.
Vera, who portrays Hope’s brother Ryan, got fire beef jerky at the Beef Jerky Experience store in Gettysburg.
“I am a beef jerky and hot sauce connoisseur,” Vera said. “It is really good.”
Burkett, who plays the brother Ryan’s girlfriend named Emily, said she had the best fish and chips at Garryowen Irish Pub.
A tour of the battlefield was a must for Busey, who plays Sam the bartender in the film. “A bit of a tourist,” Busey said he did a driving tour, where he learned about the first day of the Battle of Gettysburg, filming videos and viewing monuments.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and meeting the few locals I have met,” Busey said. “It was a great experience, and I hope to come back some day.”
‘Relatable’ characters
A little bit of “a humbug,” Jakle, a 33-year-old actress and singer/songwriter from Sacramento, Calif., said she was drawn to her character, Hope, who is going through a hard time that makes it tough to love Christmas. Hope’s friends and family work to bring back the magic of the holiday season for her, Jakle said.
This is not a typical role for Jakle, but she loves how the character is a tomboy at heart, like her.
“She is an apple farmer after all,” Jakle said. “She is not afraid to get her hands dirty, literally. I think it is very relatable to have put up walls to protect ourselves after heartbreak. That gives an interesting dynamic to the character.”
Known for her role as Jessica in all three “Pitch Perfect” movies, Jakle brought her a cappella singing background to that musical film. When pursuing higher education at the University of Southern California, Jakle joined the school’s award-winning a cappella group called the SoCal VoCals.
Jakle is no stranger to holiday movies like Lifetime’s “A Very Charming Christmas Town,” “Mistletoe & Menorahs,” and “Christmas Harmony.”
In running lines together, Jakle and Burkett sought to find the intentionality behind certain moments.
Burkett said her character, Emily, provides “the comedy relief in a lot of things.”
“It surprises you that characters can go to places where you didn’t expect to go,” Burkett said.
Best known for her roles in “Phaedra” and “Rebel Without a Crew: The Series,” Burkett’s webpage indicates she “has also appeared in numerous short films, music videos, stage productions, musical revues and commercials.”
Burkett and Vera, who play a couple in the film, had never met before or worked together, but talked on the phone once cast in their roles to get to know each other. They learned they both used the same acting coach.
Vera said he is excited to play Ryan, who he described as “a loveable idiot.”
“I’m in a holiday movie, and I love the holidays,” Vera said. “I’m super jazzed about it. I’m excited to be in this quaint little town with a lot of history I am learning about.”
Vera, 36, lives in Texas where he worked in the oil industry while pursuing local and independent acting projects. He was cast in the lead role of Bruce Stryker in the 2020 production of “Narco Sub.”
Busey said his part “was written as an excuse for me to be involved with the project.” Working with Brinkman, the director and writer of the film, Busey described them as “old friends.”
“It’s really a treat when you get to work with someone who is a close friend,” Busey said.
Playing a bartender in the film, Busey is there when Boxleitner’s character Ron, the father of Hope, has a realization of what he needs to do with his current situation and begins “his road of redemption.”
Busey, 51, son of famed actor Gary Busey, started his career on filmsets during his childhood. Busey starred in his first role at 5 years old, appearing in “Straight Time.” Known for portraying Ace Levy in “Starship Troopers” and journalist Bruce in the third season of “Stranger Things,” Busey has quite the resume, including roles on television series such as “The Rookie: Feds,” “L.A.’s Finest,” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
A versatile actor, Faris also has racked up credits for Hallmark’s “The Lost Valentine,” “Sleepover,” “Forever Strong,” “Pearl Harbor,” and “Yours, Mine and Ours,” to name just a few. Television credits include “Smallville,” “One Tree Hill,” “Pretty Little Liars,” and “Boston Public.”
Faris and Vera, who play friends on screen, bonded over recently becoming fathers. Faris’s 9-and-a-half-month-old son Phoenix and wife, Cherie, came along with him to Gettysburg, he said.
Vera is a new parent to his 17-month-old daughter, Ava.
“The best role I have ever played is being a father,” Faris said.
Tom called it “the most difficult and most rewarding role.”
Vernon, Majors, and Boxleitner also star in the film.
Vernon, a 61-year-old Canadian-born actress who portrays Hope’s mother Caroline in “A Gettysburg Christmas,” also was cast in two Christmas-themed films in 2021. Vernon is known for her television work, including guest, regular and recurring character roles in “Battlestar Galactica,” “Bones,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” and “Nash Bridges,” amongst others.
Majors, who plays Charley, the Christmas spirit in the film, boasts a long Hollywood history – possibly most recognized as Major Steve Austin in “The Six Million Dollar Man.” His roles in “The Fall Guy” and “Scrooged” are equally memorable to the Boomer generation.
Boxleitner, now 72, has starred in numerous silver screen hits, as well as television shows throughout his long film career. Boxleitner’s roles in “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” and “Babylon 5” are arguably some of his best works, launching him into the hearts and homes of people across the country. In 2003, he worked on the set of “Gods and Generals” with Brinkman.
“A Gettysburg Christmas” will continue filming this week.
