A mental health professional will be available to respond to calls with Cumberland Township Police.
Township supervisors voted unanimously last week to enter into an agreement with York/Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (MH-IDD), which is providing the service thanks to grant funding through WellSpan Health.
The co-responder will help de-escalate situations, avoid unnecessary incarcerations, and connect people with needed resources, Police Chief Matt Trostel said.
Calls related to mental health in the township grew from 196 in 2021 to 268 in 2022, Trostel said.
“That number seems to keep going up,” he said.
Having a co-responder means Patrolman First Class Daniel Barbagello, who has been coordinating mental health calls, will be able to devote more of his time to regular police work, Trostel said.
“I’m really happy with the program,” he said.
Efforts are under way to expand the program to include Gettysburg Borough Police and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg, Trostel said.
Grant funding for the program is in place until the end of 2024 and data gathered as the project proceeds should help secure future funding, MH-IDD Community Liaison Bruce Bartz told the Gettysburg Borough Council Jan. 23. Council members informally asked borough staffers to prepare an agreement for approval in February.
During the Gettysburg meeting, Bartz introduced local co-responder McKenzie Johnson. He said she is a mental health clinician with crisis training and an employee of WellSpan Health.
Graffiti discovered recently on the John Eisenhower Bridge on Red Rock Road qualifies as hate speech, which could lead to increased penalties for its perpetrators, Trostel said.
He asked anyone with information to contact police through Adams County dispatch at 717-334-8101. Adams County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the successful conclusion of the case, he said.
Trostel also called for anyone who sees suspicious activity to contact authorities.
Adams County Manager Steve Nevada, who attended the township meeting, said the county is evaluating options for improving bridge security, such as running electricity to the site and installation of cameras.
Part of a $5,000 anonymous donation will be used to remove the graffiti and fund other measures, said Adams County Commissioner Randy Phiel, who was also present.
In other police-related business:
• A township resident who wishes to remain anonymous donated $2,000 to the department, Trostel said.
• The department received a letter praising Patrolman Josh Goodling for his response to a situation involving a person with a hearing impairment, Trostel said.
• Stop bars placed on pavement in cooperation with township road personnel received praise in a letter from a resident, Trostel said.
