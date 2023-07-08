Racehorse Alley’s days as a two-way alley in downtown Gettysburg may be coming to an end as the borough council considers ways to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists and make the throughway more attractive.

No decision has been made, but during a recent workshop meeting, four of the council’s seven members expressed support for a concept called the “Franklin Funnel.”

 

