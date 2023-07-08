Racehorse Alley’s days as a two-way alley in downtown Gettysburg may be coming to an end as the borough council considers ways to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists and make the throughway more attractive.
No decision has been made, but during a recent workshop meeting, four of the council’s seven members expressed support for a concept called the “Franklin Funnel.”
In the concept, the alley would become one-way eastward from Buford Avenue (U.S. Route 30) and one-way westward from North Washington Street, funneling all vehicles to North Franklin Street. From there, drivers would have no choice but to proceed a block south to Chambersburg Street. Franklin’s north end is a cul-de-sac.
The matter is to be on the agenda for the council’s next meeting, said Vice President Matt Moon, who ran the workshop in the absence of council President Wesley Heyser. The upcoming meeting is set for 7 p.m. July 10 in the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
The funnel is among various one-way scenarios that have been discussed for months. The borough is seeking grants to extend the Gettysburg Inner Loop bicycle-pedestrian trail along the alley, end the need for vehicles heading opposite directions to veer off the narrow right-of-way and onto private property, install amenities such as lighting, and improve drainage infrastructure.
Expressing support for the funnel were Moon, Chad-Alan Carr, Patricia Lawson, and Judith Butterfield. Heyser and John Lawver were not present, but Moon said they told him they oppose any changes to the traffic pattern. Chris Berger said he would prefer to see the alley made one-way westbound.
Forcing vehicles onto private property is not “legally tenable,” and the primary purpose of alleys is legally defined as providing access to properties along them, rather than as thoroughfares, Moon said.
If the funnel is instituted but proves to be a bad idea, it can be undone at little more cost than posting some signs, Moon said.
“I want to make it hard for cars to go through” in order to make the alley safer for people on bikes and on foot, Carr said.
“No one has given me a reason why the Franklin Funnel is wrong,” and the grant funding being sought provides an opportunity to make a bold choice to help broaden the tourism base beyond the Civil War, Carr said.
The funnel makes sense from a “visionary standpoint,” Lawson agreed, adding that many residents already walk and bike, Lawson said.
“Condoning” the movement of vehicles off the right-of-way is a legal “red flag,” she said.
The opportunity to weave stormwater improvement grants into the project is also an important consideration, Lawson said.
Berger said switching to one-way westbound would also reduce vehicular traffic but would cause less confusion.
Designs need to be completed as grant deadlines approach for the approximately $1.5 million project, which means “we are running out of time” to make a decision, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
As during numerous previous meetings, audience members rose to speak on the issue.
Making the alley safer would be a step toward making the borough a “world-class bicycling destination,” if the council is “brave enough and bold enough” to approve the funnel, Steve Neibler said. He is a board member of Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian Inc. (HAPBI), which has been instrumental in completion of previous phases of the Gettysburg Inner Loop.
HAPBI President Sara Kipp said creating safe spaces for bicycling and walking would help create a healthier way of life.
HAPBI board member Gary Shaffer said he wished to speak as a resident. He recounted how increasing traffic on the alley adjoining his home has reduced safety for residents who walk and bike there, and how the use of alleys as thoroughfares “diminishes the quality of life for residential neighbors.”
HAPBI board member Michael Bramel said he repeatedly compared transit times on Chambersburg and the alley and found on average that there was little difference, especially when compared to the “potential risks” involved in using the narrow alley.
Lawson is also a HAPBI board member.
