Sometimes we take for granted our Constitution and the concomitant freedoms it guarantees. We shouldn’t. That was the message during the Law Day celebration held Friday afternoon in the ceremonial courtroom of the Adams County Courthouse.
Law Day was decreed to be held annually on the first day of May by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958. Its purpose was, and remains, to honor the rule of law.
For the 10th consecutive year, the Adams County Bar Association sponsored an essay contest for area high school students. Representatives of four area schools were honored for their work and awarded cash stipends to be used for their continued education in a law-related field.
Introductory remarks were made by Kathryn Dales, president of the Adams County Bar Association. Law Day Committee Chairman Adam Boyer introduced the finalists and presented a brief overview of the event.
“Law Day represents the appreciation of our liberties and the equality of justice under the law,” said Boyer. “Our rights are guaranteed. Democracy is not. We must participate by making informed decisions and voting.”
The theme of this year’s competition was “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.” The order of finish was announced by Boyer. Megan Huntington of Bermudian Springs and Morgan Unger each received Honorable Mention and will be awarded $500. Alaina Rongione of Delone Catholic earned Second Place with a $1,500 awad, and Honey Strosnider of Fairfield was declared the winner. Strosnider read her entry to those in attendance and will receive the $2,500 grand prize.
In her address, Strosnider probed the importance of voting rights.
“The right to vote has never come at an easy cost,” wrote Strosnider. “Not only did people fight for centuries to secure this right, they also faced discrimination, prejudice, hatred and other barriers along the way.”
Strosnider stressed the importance in voting as it relates to local issues and officials. These individuals, “...have the power to affect our daily routines and determine where tax money gets spent.”
She reviewed cases where a single vote swung the balance in a crucial decision and observed that often, “...those who are trying to become citizens know more about our government systems and history than those who were born here.”
She concluded: “The emphasis on the voting process will allow future generations to enjoy the freedoms we have today and teach them what a great responsibility they have to keep our democracy alive.”
Following Strosnider’s remarks, Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Pheil and Judges Christina M. Simpson, Thomas Campbell and Michael A. George addressed the contestants and the crowd.
Simpson congratulated “these articulate and intelligent young women” and reminded the audience that, “Women didn’t always have the right to vote. It is a real privilege.”
Campbell thanked the students and lauded their parents.
“You have done work beyond the minimum,” he said. “That speaks to your character, that you will not be complacent and will continue to go above and beyond what is required of you.”
Rongione will attend Dickinson College. Huntington will continue her education at I.U.P. where she will major in criminology. Unger plans to matriculate at Gettysburg College and will study psychology, Spanish and pre-law.
President Judge George spoke about the fragile nature of our form of government.
“I challenge you to keep the torch of democracy burning,” he implored the contestants. “We need people like you.”
George noted that the rule of law impacts our dealings with neighbors and businesses.
“We live in a society where division is more important than working together toward the common good,” he said. “Unfortunately, the rule of law is secondary to party affiliation.”
Following the celebration, court was adjourned for refreshments. There, Strosnider had a chance to reflect on her message and triumph.
“Everyone is super qualified, it’s an amazing honor,” said Strosnider, who will attend Seton Hall University and major in business and economics. “I was never in the courthouse before. Meeting the judges and lawyers was a really cool experience.”
Strosnider is a multi-sport athlete who played soccer and cross country in the fall. She is a distance runner on the track team. She plans to continue cross country in college.
“The Constitution is a great document,” she said. “It outlines the rights and liberties we have as American citizens. We can always look to it for guidance. We are very privileged to have the right to vote. Never take it for granted.”
