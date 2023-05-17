Crash injures 4

A Nissan sedan was one of three vehicles involved in a Biglerville Road crash that injured four people Monday morning. (Photo Courtesy of Cumberland Township Police Department)

Four people were injured in a Monday morning crash at Biglerville and Boyds School roads, according to Cumberland Township Police.

About 10:06 a.m., a southbound 2011 Nissan sedan, driven by Amanda Koontz, 29, of Fairfield, “made a left turn in front of a 2014 Ford SUV, operated by Matthew Burns, 27, of Biglerville," which hit the Nissan’s rear passenger area, according to release issued by Cumberland Police Patrolman Ryan Eiker.

 

