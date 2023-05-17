Four people were injured in a Monday morning crash at Biglerville and Boyds School roads, according to Cumberland Township Police.
About 10:06 a.m., a southbound 2011 Nissan sedan, driven by Amanda Koontz, 29, of Fairfield, “made a left turn in front of a 2014 Ford SUV, operated by Matthew Burns, 27, of Biglerville," which hit the Nissan’s rear passenger area, according to release issued by Cumberland Police Patrolman Ryan Eiker.
The Nissan then struck a parked 2008 Mercury SUV, according to Eiker. Koontz and Burns were transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, as were Burns’ passengers, Gerald Orner, 77, and Fay Orner, 79, both of Biglerville, according to police.
Dispatched in addition to police were emergency medical personnel from Adams Regional and Community Life Team and Gettysburg firefighters, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The emergency call was complete at 12:06 p.m., according to ACDES.
