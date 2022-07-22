A Gettysburg man is accused of choking and punching another man Wednesday before fleeing into Gettysburg Rec Park where he was subsequently arrested.
Christopher Oken, 31, was lodged at Adams County Prison on a felony charge of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, strangulation, and simple assault, unable to post $50,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Police were dispatched to the area of 271 West Street about 1:43 p.m. Wednesday, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Gettysburg Borough Police Officer Bryan Holden.
Upon arrival, the officer allegedly saw a man “with long dark hair” wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts “running away from the corner of Breckenridge Street at West Street” and into the park, according to the affidavit.
Borough Police Officer Dennis Pennese drove into the park, to “catch up” to the man, where Pennese “appeared to speak” with the man, who “again started to run away,” but stopped and “placed his hands behind his back” when Holden also began driving down the path toward him, according to the affidavit. The man was identified as Oken, according to the affidavit.
Pennese “handcuffed Oken and placed him in the back of” his squad car, according to the affidavit.
Holden returned to West Street where he spoke with a man who had “a gash on the right side of his forehead and a cut on the inside of his right ear,” according to the affidavit. The man “had a significant amount of blood on his face and t-shirt,” according to the affidavit. “Blood was also found on the ground next to the driver’s side of (the man’s) vehicle, blood was found on the driver’s seat, and blood on the windshield,” the affidavit reads.
The man told police he was “coming around the turn in front of PNC” and saw the alleged assailant, who “started coming towards the car,” according to the affidavit.
The man said he stopped the car and got out, according to the affidavit.
The man claimed Oken “got in his face, started choking me, slammed his head against the windshield, punched him about 20 times, walked away came back hit him again three or four more times and then hit him again when he came back again,” according to the affidavit.
A bystander who had been in the nearby PNC Bank parking lot claimed he saw two men “arguing in the street” when one “started choking the other,” according to the affidavit.
The bystander told police he went to break up the incident, but one man “kept coming back and punching” the other “several times, and made statements that he would find him and “he has guns and would kill him” according to the affidavit.
The bloodied man told police he “couldn’t breathe when he was being choked” and “maybe thought he would lose consciousness,” according to the affidavit.
The man also told police he was in the car with his son and the child’s mother when he stopped and got out after seeing the accused, who allegedly “said some stuff and started coming towards the car,” according to the affidavit.
The woman said she was in the car with her child when they saw Oken, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police she “grabbed her son and ran away from the area,” when she “saw Oken start to punch” the other man, according to the affidavit.
In the meantime, another witness emailed a video to police which “captured a portion of the incident,” according to the affidavit.
At the police station, “Oken said he may have broken his hand during the confrontation,” which resulted in his being treated at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital before being taken to Adams County Prison, according to the affidavit.
A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Tony Little is scheduled for July 27 at 11 a.m., according to the docket.
