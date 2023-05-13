Fire blocks road

A firefighter douses a burning pickup Thursday evening on Shippensburg Road, which was closed for an extended period. Flames spread into nearby woods. (Photo Courtesy of Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department)

A vehicle and trailer fire spread to woods Thursday evening on Shippensburg Road near Loop Road, according to a post on the Buchanan Valley Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Deputy Fire Chief Nate Woodward arrived to find a burning pickup truck, a loader on a trailer beginning to burn, and two fires in brush along the road, according to the post.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.