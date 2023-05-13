A vehicle and trailer fire spread to woods Thursday evening on Shippensburg Road near Loop Road, according to a post on the Buchanan Valley Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Deputy Fire Chief Nate Woodward arrived to find a burning pickup truck, a loader on a trailer beginning to burn, and two fires in brush along the road, according to the post.
Firefighters split into two crews. “knocked down the trailer/loader and then the truck. The other crew kept the woods fire in check,” according to the post.
The road was closed “for an extended period due to the fuel runoff on the roadway,” according to the post.
Units dispatched at 6:12 p.m. included the Arendtsville, Bendersville, Biglerville, Buchanan Valley, Heidlersburg, West End, and York Springs fire companies as well as Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES). Local emergency management personnel were notified as well.
The call was completed at 1 a.m., according to ACDES.
