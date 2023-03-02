From plumbing systems in narrow trenches to American Disabilities Act (ADA) deficiencies, the current conditions of two elementary buildings were on display at a community forum held Monday looking at future expansion options for Conewago Valley School District (CVSD).
The photos showed the plumbing systems at Conewago Township Elementary (CTE) and New Oxford Elementary (NOE) running in trenches underneath the corridors are 3.5 to 4 feet in height and approximately 5 feet wide, according to officials, who noted accessibility challenges.
Once the pipes exit the building, the material is terracotta, which has a potential for cracks and would leak into the school grounds, said Anthony Colestock of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates.
Several rooms at CTE have orange or antiquated carpet with many outdated interior finishes, while NOE has public restrooms that are not ADA accessible, Colestock said. The original toilets in both buildings are about 70 years old, officials said.
Colestock warned community members that the images on display were “not meant to be an insult,” and do not imply the district’s schools are “lesser” than another school or its students are “not getting a quality education.”
Colestock sought to show how certain parts of the buildings are aging and past their life expectancy.
CVSD held a community forum to present information to residents regarding a feasibility study from June 2021 with the major intent to address aging facilities and new developments appearing in the community, according to Sharon Perry, superintendent of schools.
The community forum included presentations by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates and PFM Financial Advisors that were followed by public comments.
The school board will deliberate the three options at a March 6 meeting for potential expansion, but Perry said no decision is anticipated to be made and no administrative recommendation has been given, as data is still being collected.
Colestock presented the first option: renovate existing buildings and include additions at CTE and NOE, as well as limited renovations as Conewago Valley Intermediate School (CVIS) and renovations at New Oxford Middle School (NOMS) and New Oxford High School (NOHS).
The cost estimate for the first option would range from $74.1 million to $84.3 million, Colestock said.
The second option entails creating a one campus model with the new construction of a kindergarten through third grade school on the main campus, according to Colestock, who noted CTE and NOE would operate as two schools in one. CVIS would see limited renovations, and NOMS and NOHS also would be renovated, Colestock said.
The new construction would be located behind the middle school on the eastern side, officials said, adding that athletic fields would be relocated to NOE after the building was demolished.
The second option’s cost estimate is $103.8 million to $111.9 million, according to Colestock.
School officials learned of a third option that would also create a one campus model at CVSD.
The proposal entails vacating CTE, constructing a kindergarten to first grade primary school on the main campus behind the middle school, and renovating and including additions to convert NOE to second and third grades, Colestock said. Like the other options, Colestock said CVIS would have limited renovations and NOHS and NOMS would be renovated.
The cost estimate for the third option would be $89.4 million to $98.2 million, according to Colestock.
Colestock cautioned these costs for CTE and NOE and new construction do not include site construction costs as well as including fire protection systems for the elementary schools.
