A Straban Township man was indicted on child pornography charges by a federal grand jury, according to a Wednesday release from the United States Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Matthew Berresford, 44, is charged “with producing and attempting to produce child pornography, receiving child pornography, and coercing or enticing a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity,” according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.
“The indictment also alleges that in 2010, Berresford was convicted in Maryland of a felony sex offense, which may subject him to increased penalties if he is convicted of the federal offenses charged in the indictment,” the release reads.
Berresford could face a maximum penalty under federal law of “up to life imprisonment, a term of up to lifetime supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine,” according to the release.
In Adams County, Berresford was charged in June with one felony count each of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, causing a child to engage in a sexual act with knowledge it may be recorded or depicted on a computer, criminal solicitation, and disseminating explicit material to a minor, according to a magisterial docket.
Berresford allegedly “caused a 9 year old victim” to “engage in a sexual act and asked her to send him videos of her doing so,” according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Eric Beyer of Sinnett’s office.
Police in Michigan received a complaint June 4 from the parents of a girl who created a YouTube channel that gave her phone number, according to Beyer’s affidavit of probable cause.
On June 3, the girl entered into a text conversation with a person and revealed she was “in middle school,” according to the affidavit.
During the conversation, the other person claimed to be in 11th grade and allegedly “solicits and receives” nude images of the girl, “sends images of male genitalia” and engages in “sexually explicit conversations,” according to the affidavit.
After obtaining a warrant, police in Michigan contacted the TextNow application and received “records created during the normal course of business with content files, including child pornography files” that allegedly “matched the text message thread” on the girl’s phone, according to the affidavit.
The records allegedly led to a Comcast Cable Communications internet address, and after obtaining another warrant, police gained “subscriber information” allegedly leading to Berresford at a residence on Rodes Avenue, according to the affidavit.
Beyer obtained a warrant June 28, searched the residence, and allegedly found a thumb drive containing “images and videos of the 9 year old victim” as well as sexual images of an adult male, according to the affidavit.
During the search, Berresford allegedly wore “the same tie-dyed shirt and green shorts with ‘Sasquatch’ design that I had personally observed in the images produced pursuant to the search warrant,” Beyer wrote in the affidavit.
“Distinctive sheets” and a blanket in the residence and a tattoo on Berresford’s arm also allegedly matched the images, according to the affidavit.
The federal case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative started in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to fight “the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” the release reads.
“Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims,” according to the release.
The federal case, investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Haugsby, according to the release.
“Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court,” the release reads.
The Adams County District Attorney’s office sent a release in June identifying Berresford as a “registered sex offender.”
Berresford pleaded guilty to a sex offense in 2010 in Frederick County Circuit Court, according to a Maryland state website, which listed him as a resident of Woodsboro, Md. at the time.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, of which all was suspended except two days already served, instead being sentenced to five years of probation, according to the website.
Berresford remains in Adams County Prison on $1 million cash bail, according to the docket.
