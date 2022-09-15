berresford

A Straban Township man was indicted on child pornography charges by a federal grand jury, according to a Wednesday release from the United States Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Matthew Berresford, 44, is charged “with producing and attempting to produce child pornography, receiving child pornography, and coercing or enticing a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity,” according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

