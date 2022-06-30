Cumberland Township has a new police chief.
Supervisors Tuesday unanimously chose Matthew Trostel, an 18-year veteran of the township police, to lead the department. He held the rank of sergeant and has served as acting chief since February, when the former chief, Don Boehs, retired.
“Yay, Daddy!” Trostel’s 3-year-old daughter Ellie shouted as the audience and officials gave him a standing ovation upon the appointment. His wife Erin also attended the supervisors’ regular meeting.
“Thanks for the job you’ve done the past few months and the job I know you’re going to do,” Supervisor Chair Steve Toddes said.
Both a consultant hired by the township and the officers of the department favored Trostel’s hiring, Toddes said.
There was little discussion prior to Tuesday’s vote, but the supervisors conducted numerous executive sessions on personnel matters in recent weeks. Non-public discussion of that topic is permitted under the state’s open meetings law.
The township should “not go outside” to fill the permanent position, police consultant Ron Camacho told the supervisors during a May meeting. Camacho, whose firm the supervisors hired in February, said he had interviewed every officer, and all expressed trust in the acting chief, which is “rare.” In addition to operating Camacho Consulting, he is the police chief in Chambersburg.
Trostel said Tuesday he, officers, and members of the supervisors’ Public Safety Committee met this month at the police station to discuss implementation of recommendations made by Camacho. The meeting was “very positive,” Trostel said. Camacho’s recommendations ranged from enhanced communication between the chief and supervisors to creation of an evaluation process for the chief.
In other business:
• Trostel responded to a Park Avenue resident’s concern about speeding. The street will be added to locations where lines are painted on pavement to facilitate officers’ use of speed-timing equipment, he said. Bertha Turner rose during the meeting’s public comment portion to say drivers act as though they are on U.S. Route 15 rather than a residential road. Pending developments will increase traffic and create additional danger for dog-walkers and other pedestrians, Turner said.
• At Trostel’s recommendation, the supervisors were unanimous in declaring a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicle surplus so it can be offered for public sale. Mechanical issues make the vehicle unsafe for emergency use, and repair expenses don’t make sense given the vehicle’s age, he said.
• Trostel thanked local company Crouse Electric for donating four lights inside the police department.
