There was no public comment last week during a public hearing “on the notice to adopt the Adams County Zoning Ordinance Curative Amendment to correct the invalidity declared in the existing zoning ordinance.”
Developed in 1990, the county’s zoning ordinance originally known as the “Adams County Interchange Zoning Ordinance,” was “intended to be applied to the new highway interchanges that were created after U.S. Route 15 was expanded to four lanes,” according to Robert Thaeler, principal planner in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
The original zoning ordinance was designed “to address potential uses around these interchanges,” and not “to be applied to entire jurisdictions” like entire municipalities, Thaeler said.
In 1995, Thaeler said the county began applying the zoning ordinance to entire municipalities, particularly townships.
“This gradual process resulted in additional zoning districts, and provided for additional uses, but the county never attempted to provide for all potential legal uses of property,” Thaeler said. “By Pennsylvania law, zoning ordinances must provide the possibility for all uses to be reasonably pursued within the jurisdiction.”
The county provides zoning ordinances to all locations throughout the county that are not covered by a local municipal zoning ordinance, according to Thaeler.
Following the adoption of the Arendtsville Borough and Butler Township Zoning Ordinance earlier this summer, Germany and Menallen townships became the only remaining county jurisdictions covered by the county’s zoning ordinance.
“Thus, the uses of property that the county never addressed in the county zoning ordinance were potentially excluded from the county’s jurisdiction, which again is potentially a zoning validity problem,” Thaeler said. “Again, the curative amendment seeks to cure this validity issue by providing for a full range of uses we have not addressed previously.”
Thaeler said the ordinance is being amended to avoid any potential challenges that could result with the use ending “up in an inappropriate location or develop in an inappropriate fashion.”
“This is just a positive corrective action,” Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said during the hearing.
Adoption of the curative amendment is slated for the commissioners’ Sept. 7 meeting, Thaeler said.
“The amendment will become effective upon adoption,” Thaeler said.
During the commissioners’ meeting, Adams County commissioners recognized September as Hunger Action Month through a proclamation.
Ryan Prater, community engagement coordinator at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank who serves on the Adams County Food Policy Council, spoke of the importance of recognizing hunger in the community.
Prater called for people to get involved, whether donating to a local food bank, participating in events, volunteering, or simply sharing a social media post.
“It could be very transformational,” Prater said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.