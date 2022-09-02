Proclamation
Adams County commissioners recognized September as Hunger Action Month at their meeting on Aug. 24. From left are Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin; Ryan Prater, community engagement coordinator at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank who serves on the Adams County Food Policy Council; Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel; Kathy Gaskin, executive director of Healthy Adams County; and Commissioner Marty Qually. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

There was no public comment last week during a public hearing “on the notice to adopt the Adams County Zoning Ordinance Curative Amendment to correct the invalidity declared in the existing zoning ordinance.”

Developed in 1990, the county’s zoning ordinance originally known as the “Adams County Interchange Zoning Ordinance,” was “intended to be applied to the new highway interchanges that were created after U.S. Route 15 was expanded to four lanes,” according to Robert Thaeler, principal planner in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.

