The Gettysburg Area School District is approaching budget season with a bullseye on charter schools.
The board unanimously approved a resolution Monday requesting the Pennsylvania General Assembly “meaningfully revise the existing flawed charter school funding systems for regular and special education to ensure that school districts and taxpayers are no longer overpaying these schools or reimbursing for costs the charter schools do not incur.”
About 420 school districts in Pennsylvania have passed a similar resolution, according to Al Moyer, board vice president.
“Public schools are being grossly overcharged for the services of our charter schools,” Moyer said. “This resolution is not questioning the charter school existence, it is just questioning the way they are being funded.”
Moyer said he was specifically concerned about the schools’ advertising budgets and staff salaries.
“When you take a look at the CEOs salary, which is the equivalent of the superintendent of the school, it makes Dr. (Superintendent Jason) Perrin’s salary look miniscule,” Moyer said.
The district paid charter schools about $5 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year, Business Manager Belinda Wallen said.
Wallen said the district controls about 3 percent of its expenses with state and federal mandates dictating the rest. Board President Kenny Hassinger asked district residents to contact local legislators and express support for reform.
“We are going to get crushed again. We are going to be put on the spot to debate this (the budget) when the actuality is people would be more successful going to their local representatives and looking for change, the change we cannot make,” Hassinger said. “The taxpayers are going to take the hit because we have legislators who are not motivated and moving for that change that needs to happen in public education.”
Board member Michael Dickerson agreed but added the district needs to examine its own offerings.
“All public schools need to figure out why families are leaving public education and going to charter schools,” Dickerson said. “We need to fix that so they come back to public schools.”
Moyer, a retired superintendent, claimed charter school families “are escaping accountability.”
“In the public school, we hold kids accountable for their behavior, we hold kids accountable for their academics, we hold kids accountable to attend school on a regular basis,” Moyer said.
Wallen will share the 2022-23 budget’s preliminary revenue and expenditure summary at the April 4 board meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the District Administration Building on Biglerville Road.
Board member Timon Linn was absent from Monday’s meeting.
